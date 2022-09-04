JGOD reveals close-range meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 

The fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone kicked off on August 24, 2022. Season 5 Last Stand not only allows players to unlock brand new weapons but also play as iconic villains from the Call of Duty universe.

JGOD, one of Warzone's most well-known meta-analysts and YouTubers, discussed the brand new close-range meta following all the weapon adjustments. The nerfs to Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43 have brought considerable changes to the meta, with some old favorites making a return.

In his latest video, JGOD revealed that for the close-range meta, he had considered multiple factors such as TTK (time-to-kill), damage per magazine, as well as guns that are dominant in skilled hands.

With the weapon shifts, the SMGs are more or less balanced out in terms of performance as JGOD himself remarks that the close-meta is quite "tight" in Last Stand. With that being said, here's his recommended close-range meta in Warzone Season 5.

10) Fennec (Modern Warfare 2019)

Some available blueprints for the Fennec SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

While Fennec rose to prominence due to the buffs that were added with Season 5, JGOD remarks that Modern Warfare weapons suffer from low damage per magazine and a paltry five attachment slots. Claiming to "melt" its opponent, JGOD has considered the following loadout for Fennec.

Fennec recommended attachments:

Muzzle: ZLR Sabre

ZLR Sabre Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Perk: Sleight of Hand

9) AK-74u (Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints for the AK-74u SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

Presumably having the fastest TTK out of all Black Ops Cold War guns, JGOD has placed the AK-74u in the close-range meta. Placing it ninth while listing Vanguard weapons, JGOD considers the AK-74u "reliable" though "nothing special" and has fashioned the following loadout.

AK-74u recommended attachments:

Barrel: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum Mags

Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum Mags Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear grip: Serpent Wrap

8) MP5 (Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints for the MP5 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

As previously mentioned when discussing the meta for last season, JGOD has preferred the Cold War MP5 as a replacement to the OTs 9 after the recent buff to the former's magazine. Believing the weapon to be a "solid" pick for the close-range meta, JGOD has suggested the following attachments.

Cold War MP5 recommended attachments:

Barrel: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Mags

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Mags Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear grip: Serpent Wrap

7) Marco 5

Some available blueprints for the Marco 5 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

JGOD's personal favorite, Marco 5 has suffered nerfs along with other meta SMGs such as Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen. Dominating since its release with Season 4, JGOD has assembled the perfect "movement" build for Marco 5.

Marco 5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

6) MP40

Some available blueprints for the MP40 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

Claiming to be "creeping up" through the ranks of the Warzone close-range meta, JGOD ranked the MP40 higher up, calling it "super good" and akin to a "laser". With great handling and minimal recoil, the following is JGOD's suggested loadout for the MP40.

MP40 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: Quick

5) Sten

Some available blueprints for the Sten SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

JGOD has considered Sten in almost all of his close-range meta discussions and this time, it's no different. Though no notable changes were made to this weapon, JGOD still brings up its major disadvantage. To everyone's dismay, Sten blocks the player's screen and reduces visibility.

Sten recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Custom

Gawain Custom Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drum Mags

9mm 50 Round Drum Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

4) RA 225

Some available blueprints for the RA 225 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

JGOD previously covered the brand new weapons available with Warzone Season 5 and mentioned the best loadout for RA 225. Believing RA 225 to be "fun" and "viable" with a notable horizontal recoil, JGOD has provided the following attachments for the gun.

RA 225 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"

Urban Rapid 11" Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Moravec MB

Moravec MB Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums

9mm 55 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - On-hand

3) Armaguerra 43

Some available blueprints for the Armaguerra 43 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/Activision)

Claiming that the skill gap for Armaguerra 43 has been raised with recent adjustments, JGOD still considers the gun to be "very fun" to use and suggested the following attachments.

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned

Botti 570mm Precisioned Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round

9mm 60 Round Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

2) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints for the PPSh-41 SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/ Activision)

With the recent adjustments to the 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags, PPSh-41 from Vanguard is growing in popularity. JGOD, however, states that PPSh-41 has decent damage per map, but suffers from a high fire-rate. The latter will make it difficult for players to maneuver the gun.

PPSh-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

1) H4 Blixen

Some available blueprints for the H4 Blixen SMG in-game (Image via Warzone/ Activision)

At the top of the list is H4 Blixen, which has been ever so dominant since its arrival during the Season 3 Reloaded update. JGOD has primarily focused on a TTK build, mentioning how the skill gap for this gun has increased with adjustments to the Jonsson 9" RMK barrel.

Believing H4 Blixen to be superior in skilled hands, the following loadout provides the fastest TTK.

H4 Blixen recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK

Jonsson 9" RMK Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

