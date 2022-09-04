JGOD reveals close-range meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 

The fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Warzone kicked off on August 24, 2022. Season 5 Last Stand not only allows players to unlock brand new weapons but also play as iconic villains from the Call of Duty universe.
JGOD, one of Warzone's most well-known meta-analysts and YouTubers, discussed the brand new close-range meta following all the weapon adjustments. The nerfs to Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43 have brought considerable changes to the meta, with some old favorites making a return.
JGOD discusses close-range meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5
In his latest video, JGOD revealed that for the close-range meta, he had considered multiple factors such as TTK (time-to-kill), damage per magazine, as well as guns that are dominant in skilled hands.
With the weapon shifts, the SMGs are more or less balanced out in terms of performance as JGOD himself remarks that the close-meta is quite "tight" in Last Stand. With that being said, here's his recommended close-range meta in Warzone Season 5.
10) Fennec (Modern Warfare 2019)
While Fennec rose to prominence due to the buffs that were added with Season 5, JGOD remarks that Modern Warfare weapons suffer from low damage per magazine and a paltry five attachment slots. Claiming to "melt" its opponent, JGOD has considered the following loadout for Fennec.
Fennec recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: ZLR Sabre
- Laser: 5mW Laser
- Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
9) AK-74u (Black Ops Cold War)
Presumably having the fastest TTK out of all Black Ops Cold War guns, JGOD has placed the AK-74u in the close-range meta. Placing it ninth while listing Vanguard weapons, JGOD considers the AK-74u "reliable" though "nothing special" and has fashioned the following loadout.
AK-74u recommended attachments:
- Barrel: GRU Suppressor
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum Mags
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear grip: Serpent Wrap
8) MP5 (Black Ops Cold War)
As previously mentioned when discussing the meta for last season, JGOD has preferred the Cold War MP5 as a replacement to the OTs 9 after the recent buff to the former's magazine. Believing the weapon to be a "solid" pick for the close-range meta, JGOD has suggested the following attachments.
Cold War MP5 recommended attachments:
- Barrel: Agency Suppressor
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Mags
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear grip: Serpent Wrap
7) Marco 5
JGOD's personal favorite, Marco 5 has suffered nerfs along with other meta SMGs such as Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen. Dominating since its release with Season 4, JGOD has assembled the perfect "movement" build for Marco 5.
Marco 5 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
6) MP40
Claiming to be "creeping up" through the ranks of the Warzone close-range meta, JGOD ranked the MP40 higher up, calling it "super good" and akin to a "laser". With great handling and minimal recoil, the following is JGOD's suggested loadout for the MP40.
MP40 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: VDD 189mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: Quick
5) Sten
JGOD has considered Sten in almost all of his close-range meta discussions and this time, it's no different. Though no notable changes were made to this weapon, JGOD still brings up its major disadvantage. To everyone's dismay, Sten blocks the player's screen and reduces visibility.
Sten recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain Custom
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 50 Round Drum Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
4) RA 225
JGOD previously covered the brand new weapons available with Warzone Season 5 and mentioned the best loadout for RA 225. Believing RA 225 to be "fun" and "viable" with a notable horizontal recoil, JGOD has provided the following attachments for the gun.
RA 225 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Urban Rapid 11"
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Moravec MB
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 9mm 55 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2 - On-hand
3) Armaguerra 43
Claiming that the skill gap for Armaguerra 43 has been raised with recent adjustments, JGOD still considers the gun to be "very fun" to use and suggested the following attachments.
Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisioned
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Quick
2) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)
With the recent adjustments to the 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags, PPSh-41 from Vanguard is growing in popularity. JGOD, however, states that PPSh-41 has decent damage per map, but suffers from a high fire-rate. The latter will make it difficult for players to maneuver the gun.
PPSh-41 recommended attachments:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1 - Tight Grip
- Perk 2 - Quick
1) H4 Blixen
At the top of the list is H4 Blixen, which has been ever so dominant since its arrival during the Season 3 Reloaded update. JGOD has primarily focused on a TTK build, mentioning how the skill gap for this gun has increased with adjustments to the Jonsson 9" RMK barrel.
Believing H4 Blixen to be superior in skilled hands, the following loadout provides the fastest TTK.
H4 Blixen recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Barrel: Jonsson 9" RMK
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.