5 best hipfire weapons in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest battle royale games being played in 2022, with over a million players logging in every single day. While the game is over two years old, having been launched in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has never ceased to run out of content, whether that includes new weapons or maps.

Weapons and combat styles are the focal points in Warzone gameplay, and in the case of close-quarter combat, hipfire spray can play a crucial role in winning gunfights. Although players gamble their accuracy with hipfire shots, proper spray control can ensure a quick victory within seconds.

Hipfire weapons players can depend on in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

While the close-range weapon meta and close-quarter combat are dominated by SMGs, Call of Duty: Warzone has a long list of SMGs to choose from, spanning across Activision’s three previous Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. This list explores the top hipfire weapon loadouts from these titles in Call of Duty: Warzone.

5) MP7 hipfire loadout (Modern Warfare 2019)

Like most Modern Warfare 2019 SMGs, the MP7 dominated during the early days of Warzone. This compact SMG is decent in close range and has a good hipfire spray, that shoots bullets in a straight line with minimalistic recoil at close ranges. This can be enabled by applying the following attachments:

MP7 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Stock: No stock

No stock Magazine: 60 Round Magazine

This loadout aims to improve the hipfire accuracy by using attachments such as the 5mW laser and the monolithic suppressor. Though the aim-down-sight and movement speeds increase tremendously with the No Stock attachment, the recoil and general accuracy do get negatively affected.

To complement this, the Merc Foregrip underbarrel attachment helps in controlling the weapon’s recoil and the 60-round magazine makes sure players don’t get heavily penalized for missing their shots.

4) Bullfrog hipfire loadout (Black Ops Cold War)

The Bullfrog weapon blueprints available in-game (Image via Activision)

Though normally referred to as the Bizon, Black Ops Cold War brings back one of the iconic Call of Duty weapons with a new name - Bullfrog. The Bullfrog has been meta for a long time; ever since the merging of Cold War weapons into Warzone.

While it wasn’t until the arrival of Vanguard weapons that the Bullfrog took a back seat, this weapon is still a viable pick for hipfire with the following attachments:

Bullfrog recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 7.1" Extended

7.1" Extended Laser: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

This hipfire loadout takes advantage of the Bruiser Grip Underbarrel and KGB Target Designator for improved hipfire accuracy. Though using the Sound Suppressor instead of the GRU Suppressor does improve sprint-to-fire speed of this weapon, the low bullet velocity is incremented with the 7.1” Extended barrel

3) Uzi hipfire Loadout (Modern Warfare 2019)

The Uzi weapon blueprints available in-game (Image via Activision)

Similar to the MP7, the Uzi is another compact SMG that provides good maneuverability and movement speed, and works very well at close range. Though the Uzi is a more skill-dependent weapon than the MP7 due to its short effective range, it is a very versatile weapon that works well even as sniper support.

Uzi recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Laser: 5mW Laser.

5mW Laser. Stock: No Stock.

No Stock. Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip.

Merc Foregrip. Magazine: .41 AE 32-Round Mags.

While this hipfire loadout is similar to the MP7 hipfire build, the big takeaway is the .41 AE 32-Round magazine that, although very small in capacity, benefits the weapon's damage and range, and ensures a competitive time-to-kill.

2) Fennec hipfire Loadout (Modern Warfare 2019)

The Fennec weapon blueprints available in-game (Image via Activision)

As with the Bizon, Activision labeled the classic Vector as Fennec in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The Fennec is an absolute laser beam in Warzone, having one of the highest rates of fire in the game.

This is balanced out with its very small magazine of just 25 rounds that runs out in an instant, and the weapon needs to be unlocked either through the in-game shop or challenges.

Fennec recommended attachments:

Barrel: ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Perk: Fully Loaded

The first and foremost requirement with any Fennec loadout is to increase the magazine size, hence the 40 Round Drum Magazine is an absolute must. The ZLR 18” Deadfall barrel is another must-have since it comes with an integral suppressor.

This increases the bullet velocity and effective range of this weapon. The Fully Loaded perk allows the weapon to be equipped with max ammo so players won’t run out of bullets.

1) PPSH-41 hipfire Loadout(Vanguard)

The PPSH-41 weapon blueprints available in-game (Image via Activision)

Vanguard weapons arrived with Warzone Pacific, and the PPSH-41 takes the number one spot on the list.

With 10 attachment slots available, this Vanguard weapon can be customized to be an extremely versatile weapon with a very strong hipfire. The recommended attachments are as follows:

PPSH-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Kovalevskaya ISO 3P

Kovalevskaya ISO 3P Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230 B03

Kovalevskaya 230 B03 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

The big takeaways from this hipfire loadout are the exceptionally large 72-round magazine that works well in solo as well as team-based game modes. Also, the Incendiary ammunition attachment adds additional burn damage to opponents. The Removed Stock attachment provides increased mobility to this Call of Duty: Vanguard SMG.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

