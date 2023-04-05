Top 10 PlayStation 5 games to try out in 2023

PlayStation 5 is taking its intended stride, and players can delve into a vast genre of games with pristine visual fidelity and seamless performance across the board. 2023 is also on to a great start, with a slew of robust games like Atomic Heart, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and many others keeping players immersed in their unique worlds and storylines.

PlayStation 5 owners have a treasure trove of games to invest their time in and get their money's worth. The haptic feedback of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller further enhances the user experience that warrants checking out the games discussed in this list.

From the top-notch survival horror experience in Dead Space Remake to the unique, vibrant open world of Horizon Forbidden West, there is something for every PlayStation 5 player.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dead Space Remake, Returnal, and eight other PlayStation 5 games to check out in 2023

1) Like a Dragon: Ishin

The Yakuza series has garnered much praise over the last few years since Yakuza 0. Part of this success can be attributed to SEGA's constant risk-taking and experimentation with the series while staying true to the franchise's roots. Like a Dragon: Ishin revitalizes the series by transporting players to 1860s Japan with the fan-favorite characters portraying different roles.

Kazuma Kiryu is Sakamoto Ryoma, a samurai in Like a Dragon: Ishin who must avenge his father's death. The game is a unique spin on the Yakuza franchise and can be played by newcomers to the series since it has no connection to the mainline Yakuza games.

2) Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake is the gold standard for the survival horror genre as it adeptly intertwines sci-fi elements with scares and presents a robust narrative. Players are given access to many unique weapons, including the iconic Plasma Cutter, to deal with the horrors lurking in the stranded USG Ishimura airship.

EA Motive has gone above and beyond to create visuals from the ground up. PlayStation 5 owners must soak in the visual delight and experience the horrors that made Dead Space one of the best horror franchises in gaming.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, who is considered an outcast in the first game but starts as a critical figure in this iteration. The world of Horizon Forbidden West is much more detailed, visually pleasing, and vibrant than its previous iteration. Furthermore, players will encounter more types of machines and some familiar ones.

PlayStation 5 owners will be in for a treat as there is an upcoming DLC called Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores releasing on April 19, 2023, making it an ideal time to check out the base game.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best Harry Potter adaptions in video game format. It enables Potterheads to create their own characters, learn spells via side quests, select their favorite house (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff) and tame a slew of magical beasts in the wizarding world.

Avalanche Software has successfully managed to deliver on the hefty expectations, and PlayStation 5 owners have the added advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback while casting spells. Furthermore, despite being set in the pre-Harry Potter era, the story is quite intriguing on its own.

5) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is another unique game from Tango Gameworks that surprised fans earlier this year with Hi-Fi Rush. The game presents a unique and beautiful rendition of Tokyo infested by supernatural entities.

Ghostwire: Tokyo unravels from a first-person perspective, and players can leverage their elemental powers and skills to rid the streets of Tokyo of ethereal entities. Players can also control abilities like grapple, wind charge attack, fire charge attack, and resort to various talismans to boost their powers.

6) God of War Ragnarok

God of War 2018 was a successful soft reboot of the franchise and its protagonist Kratos. It was natural for Santa Monica Studio to continue Kratos' journey in the Norse realm, accompanied by his son Atreus. God of War Ragnarok is a definitive improvement over its predecessor regarding visual fidelity and gameplay.

Players can wield the trusty Leviathan Axe and use the shield to block attacks and deliver visceral punches to myriad foes in the Norse realm. In this iteration, players can choose from various abilities like freezing throws, rushing chaos, and many others, which are liable to deliver a satisfying combat experience.

7) Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls is one of the best video game remakes of all time, and PlayStation 5 owners must delve into the unforgiving world of Boletaria at least once. The genre we fondly refer to as soul-like games is a result of the original Demon's Souls (2009) unique formula of pitting players against formidable bosses and allowing them to learn from their mistakes and improvise.

Bluepoint games have done a splendid job of presenting Demon's Souls with top-notch visuals and smooth gameplay, thereby recreating the magic of the original. Players have access to a wide variety of weapons like Swords, Spears, Axes, Daggers, and more. One must note that Demon's Souls is challenging but well worth experiencing.

8) Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a charming indie title from Ember Lab, and its vibrant color palette and unique graphics style make it worth checking out on PlayStation 5. Players take control of Kena, along with spirit companions called the Rot, and must assist dead spirits in transcending into the spirit world.

Despite a charming and adorable art style, the game consists of corrupted spirits and a robust combat system comprising of bow and staff. Furthermore, players can leverage Kena's abilities like spirit bomb, spirit dash, and more.

9) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut includes not only the base game but also the Iki Island expansion that adds a new storyline and new areas for exploration. The game's protagonist is Jin Sakai, who must battle the Mongols to thwart their invasion plans. Players can resort to stealth or attack outposts head-on using the katana.

There are tons of collectibles, outfits, and side quests for players to tackle in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. PlayStation 5 owners can soak in the narrative at their own pace and acquire all the outfits without paying a single dime, as it is devoid of any microtransactions.

10) Returnal

Players step into the shoes of Selene and are trapped on a strange planet. Returnal is a unique rogue-like game on PlayStation 5 with fast-paced combat and gunplay. Players will be in for a surprise as the game offers a robust narrative and intertwines it with a loop-style gameplay wherein they must resume their play from a particular point in the game upon dying.

There is a slew of upgrades to acquire and fend off the myriad hostiles and formidable bosses. Players can even the odds by acquiring Xenotech upgrades like Delphic Visor, Promethean Insultors, and many others that smoothen Selene's journey.

2023 has been a strong year for games, and PlayStation 5 owners have an extensive library of titles to check out apart from the ones mentioned above. Some other games PlayStation 5 players can delve into are Resident Evil 4 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales.

