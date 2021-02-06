The Pokemon universe has taken inspiration from countless cities to make up a beautiful environment for an amazing RPG.

Ask a Pokemon player where they'd like to visit and it's likely because of Pokemon. The Pokemon universe includes Honolulu, HI, or even the Scottish Highlands in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The environment is vast and varies a lot from game to game. Here are some great cities that Pokemon should take inspiration from for future games.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 cities the Pokemon universe should take inspiration from for future games

#3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Image via Costa Cruises

A beautiful landscape covered in huge city-like buildings, mountains, and a great ocean. This scenery would make for an amazing City in a Pokemon game. Maybe in a mountainy Brazil-based game in the future.

A good balance of water on the outskirts and mountain biomes throughout with even some large cities would work just perfectly in the Pokemon games. Some Pokemon games have had cities, but next to the ocean and mountains all in one, would be just perfect.

#2 - Reykjavik, Iceland

Image via Brittanica

Icy mountaintops, and a bustling rustic City, Reykjavik would make for a perfect city in future Pokemon games. Most Pokemon games involve a snowy area and this would be perfect for said area. And to have a huge snowy mountain right behind a large body of water is perfect for a snowy area.

This is also the home to the Aurora Borealis which could likely be an event in a Pokemon game. Maybe a cutscene that leads into a legendary battle or even just a heart-to-heart between characters. No matter how it's done in the Pokemon universe, it would surely be well executed.

#1 - Amsterdam, the Netherlands

With canals flowing through this bustling city it would make for a great place to visit in the Pokemon series. This would make for a truly beautiful Pokemon city, and maybe one of the best. The character Mina would love this city, maybe even forcing a comeback of that character.