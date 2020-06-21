Top 3 Fastest Motorcycles in GTA 5

GTA 5 not only has some of the fastest cars in the game but has several fast motorcycles as well.

These are 3 of the fastest motorcycles in the game that you can buy.

(picture credits: derpyderby, youtube)

To say that GTA V is a game that offers the players a lot of vehicles would be an understatement. While the previous games in the GTA franchise have also had a large selection of vehicles to pick from, GTA V took it several steps further.

Rockstar Games has always put a lot of emphasis on their attention to detail with every one of their games. The GTA franchise has had games set in different eras, therefore, vehicles from earlier sometimes even get an upgrade in a modern-day game like GTA V.

GTA V isn't just restricted to cars, there are several modes of transport that you can steal, or even buy from the game's incredible in-game Internet. GTA 5's single-player boasts a high number of vehicles, but GTA: Online increases them two-fold.

Motorcycles have always been very popular among fans for their speed and agility. These are the 3 fastest bikes that you can buy in the game.

Fastest Motorcycles in GTA 5

3) Shitzu Hakuchou

Shitzu Hakuchou

Modelled after the real-life Ducati Monster, the Hakuchou does justice to its real-life counterpart and is a blisteringly fast motorcycle.

It might not handle the best among the motorcycles, but with enough practice, it is a supremely fast vehicle to own. Good news is that the Shitzu Hakuchou is available for free in GTA: Online right now.

Advertisement

Price (Currently): Free

Top Speed: 131 mp/h

Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Also Read: How to get the Shitzu Hakuchou for free

2) Pegassi Bati 801

Pegasi Bati 801

Its low price-tag shouldn't deceive you as it can compete with the very best of the superbikes in GTA: Online. It might not handle as well as some of the other more expensive bikes, but there are only a few that can beat the Bati 801 in a straight race.

Price: $15,000

Top Speed: 131.5 mp/h

Where to buy: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

1) Deathbike, Western Motorcycle Company

Apocalypse Deathbike

The Deathbike was introduced in the game as part of the Arena War update and is quite literally a speed demon. The Deathbike is simply the fastest motorcycle in the game and can reduce your competition to tears with its fierce speed and dominance over other motorcycles.

Price: $1,139,000

Top Speed: 150 mp/h

Where to buy: Arena Workshop