Top 3 toughest missions in GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas is often hailed as the best game in the GTA series, with many players lauding its vast open world as well as its challenging missions.

If you have already played GTA: San Andreas, you must know that the game has some of the toughest missions in the series. While some missions are moderately difficult, others are incredibly hard to complete.

Top three toughest missions of GTA: San Andreas

Here are the top three most difficult missions to complete in GTA: San Andreas:

#1 OG Loc

This mission requires you to help your friend kill a person who is trying to escape on a motorbike. While the task itself sounds simple, the motorbike pursuit becomes incredibly difficult as it involves going through narrow streets and dodging various vehicles on the way. You will also have to avoid getting shot by the enemy in this ultimate test of your motorcycle riding skills.

#2 Wrong Side of the Tracks

In this mission, you are required to take out the Vagos gang members with the help of a character named Big Poppa. While you are trying your best to shoot the Vagos members on top of the train, you will realise that your sidekick is absolutely useless. This mission will surely take more than a couple of tries to get through.

#3 End of the Line

This is the last mission in GTA: San Andreas and you will heave a sigh of relief when you complete it. The time limit is the most challenging part of this mission.

The End of the Line mission requires you to rescue Smoke in a short amount of time by defeating the enemies standing in your way. Be mentally prepared to die over and over again as you struggle to get past the line in this mission.