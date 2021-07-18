Top 4 tips to improve your performance in in-game qualifiers for BGIS 2021

The Battleground Mobile India Series (BGIS) has officially marked the dawn of esports in India after the PUBG ban. All the Indian esports enthusiasts were eagerly waiting for this event, as it has instigated hope in thousands of aspirants who wish to make a career in esports.

There are two weeks left for the BGIS 2021, and this is the right time to amp up practice and preparation. The BGIS in-game qualifiers will be a herculean task for teams.

They must get 30+ kills WWCD in 10 out of 15 matches in the in-game qualifiers to stand a chance to qualify for the next stage. The expected number of registrations is more than 20000, so coming into the top 1024 is a mammoth task.

To achieve this feat, teams are required to train harder and smarter. This article will discuss some preparation tips that will enhance their performance at the BGIS in-game qualifiers.

Top 4 tips to get good performance in BGIS 2021 in-game qualifiers

To get good practice, players should ensure a higher tier (Crown and above). Most of the competitive BGMI players have lower tiers.

Each team will get 15 matches, out of which the top 10 performance will be assessed (Image via Krafton)

While grinding for the BGIS, this might be a problem due to a less competitive lobby.

1) Drop tactics

Mastering drop tactics is critical for the BGIS 2021 (Image via Krafton)

To get 30+ kills in an in-game qualifier, professional BGMI teams employ a 2-2 split drop strategy. While practicing classics, teams should try out this strategy. A good choice of drop locations will be School and Apartments, Georgopol, Pochinki, Sosnovka Military Base, Rozhok.

Thus, teams can choose any two hot drop locations according to the flight path. The side can reunite after the initial drop fight and continue together towards the zone.

A good approach will be to play the 2-2 split drop until you get 10 Top 5 positions and 25+kills. Then the team can revert to a single drop strategy.

2) Practicing Arcade

The Arcade mode should be included in players' daily routine (Image via Krafton)

Players spend an immense amount of time playing TDM and Arena training to improve their close-range combat. They are useful, but they don't simulate match scenarios.

To get good practice, War is a great option, as it will give the last zone-like feeling as there will be five squads.

Playing a quick match is essential to master last zone fights and zone shift. This will help the team to get a better idea about rotations for the final zone. If a 2-2 split drop is a problem for the team, team members can practice 2v4 matches in war and quick match mode.

3) Analyzing team's performance

All the professional BGMI teams have analysis sessions (Image via Afk gaming Youtube)

During practice, teams should constantly monitor their performance. They should identify their weakness and rectify them.

Sides can use a Google form to keep track of their performances.

4) Training Grounds

Players should spend an ample amount of time on training grounds. There are a lot of drills available on YouTube which professional players follow.

They can choose their own drills to follow after identifying their weaknesses.

Close-range assaulting skills, close-range movement, long-range spray, headshot accuracy, reflexes, and spray transfer are few areas where gamers can check themselves and improve by training.

Players can utilize each of the tips mentioned above to perform better in BGIS in-game qualifiers. BGIS 2021 will be a dream come true for many underdog organizations if they practice with the right plan.

