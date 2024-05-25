Ubisoft offers you five Assault Rifles in XDefiant, and each can be customized with attachments according to your playstyle. There are seven weapon classes in this title: Assault Rifle, SMG (Sub Machine Gun), Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Marksman Rifles, LMG (Light Machine Gun), and Handguns. Assault Rifles are versatile weapons that can be used in both long and close-range fights having less recoil and high fire rates.

This article will list the top five Assault Rifles in XDefiant.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking solely reflects the writer’s opinion. The ranking may change with a change in the meta.

The top 5 Assault Rifles in XDefiant ranked from worst to best

As mentioned previously, there are five Assault Rifles in XDefiant: M4A1, M16A4, AK-47, ACR 6.8, and MDR each having standout abilities. However, you can only get one weapon unlocked by default. There are some challenges that you have to complete to unlock other weapons.

5) M4A1

M4A1 Assault Rifle in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Being in the fifth position, M4A1 is still considered a solid choice for players to dominate the virtual battleground. Its manageable recoil, high fire rate, and versatility over distances make it a good choice for players. However, if you compare it to other weapons in this class, it lacks to match the firepower and many other aspects.

Some of the attachments of M4A1 listed below can help to increase its performance to some extent.

Front Rail- Small Vertical Grip

Small Vertical Grip Optic- Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Magazine- Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip- Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock- Precision Stock.

Additionally, this is the only Assault Rifle in XDefiant that you get unlocked by default.

4) MDR

MDR Assault Rifle in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

MDR can be considered a burst fire weapon. It is more powerful compared to the M4A1. However, managing the recoil is still an issue at long to medium range. If you master it, though, you can easily take headshots without much effort. Using it with a recoil sight or holographic can help you maintain focus on the target.

It is highly effective in close-range fights as its high firepower needs few shots to take down a full-health enemy. Below is a list of attachments that you can use to reduce its recoil and increase the fire rate a little bit.

Front Rail- Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optic- Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Magazine- Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip- Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock- Padded Stock

You can easily unlock the weapon by purchasing the XDefiant Battle Pass.

3) ACR 6.8

ACR 6.8 is one of the lowest recoil Assault Rifles in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

ACR 6.8 is among the Assault Rifles with the lowest recoils in XDefiant. The high fire rate is helpful in both long-range and close-range fights. The weapon’s low recoil makes it easier for players to land accurate shots whether veteran or amateur. However, you should make some changes in settings before jumping into a match to get better performance out of the AR.

It offers a good amount of damage output which is capable of taking down a full health enemy with a few shots. Additionally, you can further customize it to increase its firepower and make it the ultimate weapon according to your gameplay.

Below is the list of all the attachments that will help to increase the performance of this weapon.

Barrel- Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail- Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optic- Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Rear Grip- Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock- Padded Stock

You can unlock this weapon by getting a long-range kill of 30 meters with any other Assault Rifle in XDefiant.

2) AK-47

AK-47 is one of the legendary Assault Rifles in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

AK-47 is a legendary weapon that is a staple in FPS games. Similarly, it is one of the most powerful automatic Assault Rifles in XDefiant that you can have. With a fire rate of 600 RPM, it can easily take down enemies in medium to close-range fights.

That said, its high recoil can give you trouble hitting long-range shots but by mastering the burst fire, you can achieve that too. Moreover, you can use the attachments that are listed below to slightly reduce its recoil.

Muzzle- Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel- Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail- Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Magazine- Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip- Quick Draw Grip

To unlock the AK-47, you must deal 4000 damage with an Assault Rifle in XDefiant.

1) M16A4

M16A4 is one of the best Assault Rifles in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

M16A4 is arguably one the best Assault Rifles in XDefiant. It can easily kill an enemy with just one burst shot on the head. It is a fully burst fire AR with a 270 RPM fire rate and has low recoil. You can consider choosing it in any situation, and it will get the job done. Moreover, you can get some skins of M16A4 from Twitch drops.

The M16A4 excels in both long-range range and close-range engagements and is capable of taking down enemies in a few bursts. By loading it up with the below attachments you can get the best version of this firearm.

Muzzle- Compensator

Compensator Barrel- Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail- Tactical Grip

Tactical Grip Optic- Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight Stock- Padded Stock

To unlock the M16A4 you have to hit 20 headshots with an Assault Rifle in XDefiant.

