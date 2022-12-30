Top 5 Elden Ring mods in 2022: Seamless Co-op, Item Randomizer, and more

Elden Ring is the best game to launch in 2022, that’s no big secret. It could be the definitive Soulsborne experience, and it offers a little something for everyone. It’s crushingly difficult, but it’s not an unfair game.

But what if you could somehow make the best game of the year even better? Thanks to the PC modding community, you can do exactly that. The focus of this list of mods is to make the game itself better, instead of focusing on its visuals.

With that in mind, there are a few cosmetic mods that I feel should also be mentioned. In particular, Thomas the Tank Engine, which changes the horse that the Tree Sentinel rides on into the titular train. You can also turn your Tarnished into Homer Simpson and battle Shrek. Like Skyrim before it, there are cosmetic mods for virtually everything.

You can improve the game’s actual performance, and improve the HDR in the game, all thanks to the clever modders who love Elden Ring as well. If you’re looking to get the most out of FromSoftware’s creation, try these mods.

What are the best mods for Elden Ring in 2022?

5) Seamless Co-Op

While it’s great that Elden Ring has co-op, it’s not a stretch to say that it isn’t all that great. Once you defeat a boss, your co-op adventure has come to a close, and it also restricts how you use Torrent (the Spirit Steed) while playing together. However, thanks to modders, you can do more than ever. While it’s not perfect, it’s significantly better than what the game offers.

Since this mod prevents you from connecting to Elden Ring’s matchmaking servers and uses save files different from the non-modded game, you aren’t in any danger from Easy Anti-Cheat.

With this mod, you can play with up to five other players in the world, with everyone being able to activate Torrent. You can also remove all of the barriers that would restrict multiplayer in normal cases.

It’s worth noting that it is in beta, so there are bound to be issues. It beats having to regroup constantly and walk everywhere, though.

4) Item/Enemy Randomizer

You had me at “Randomizer.” Any game that has a randomizer has my immediate attention, and Elden Ring is no exception to that. I may need to get this on PC, now. This is recommended for players who have already beaten the game, though.

As someone who has plenty of experience with randomized games, this is exactly what I was hoping it would be. As you play through the game, enemy drops will be completely randomized, changing how you approach the game.

However, it also randomizes the Elden Ring boss order. Who knows where Malenia is going to appear? For that reason, it’s also recommended that you beat the game at least once, and understand the boss's strategies. It would be unfortunate for her to show up early, and you aren’t prepared to deal with her overwhelming power.

3) Bosses, NPCs, and Custom Spirit Summons

I love that you can summon Spirits to help you in Elden Ring, especially as a mediocre player. The way it was designed in the game, it can only do so much though, but thanks to the power of the modding community, you can summon 186 new summons, thanks to this mod.

Bosses, NPCs, Guts (from the anime Berserk), and so much more are a part of this massive mod. It should open up the possibilities of what you can summon to aid you in battle. It also allows you to use a dummy to test these, and if you wander too far, the summon will teleport to you.

A brief selection of summons

Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Lichdragon Fortissax

D, Hunter of the Deads

Let me solo her

2) Elden Ring Ascended

Some people simply think Elden Ring is too easy - people are beating the game using dance pads, by just kicking, or other bonkers challenges. So, why not make the game just a little bit harder? This mod adds three modes to FromSoftware’s masterpiece: Normal, Nightmare, and Age of Stars.

Each will add 50% more status damage from enemies, but the harder difficulties also introduce new bosses, as an example of what they do. You can expect more enemies, permanent debuffs, and so much more. It’s reputed to be the hardest way to play Elden Ring, so if the game isn’t enough for you, consider this mod.

1) Elden Ring Reforged

While Elden Ring is assuredly a great game and has been repeatedly balanced by the developers, some players simply don’t think what’s been done is enough. Elden Ring Reforged is a massive rebalance/design mod. Enemy AI gets reworked, new mechanics are introduced, and the game is rebalanced in the modders image.

There are some cool features, though, like being able to change the Roundtable Hold bosses again, which also vastly improves the camera. The modder put a ton of work into this to make it as great as possible. However, it’s not available for online play, so avoid this one if you don’t want to catch a ban.

Below is a brief list of things you can look forward to in Elden Ring Reforged if you’re looking for a new and fun experience.

New gameplay mechanics like Deflects and Fortunes. Deflects are powerful timed blocks that give more skill and power to blocking. Fortunes are a new class system that gives new themed abilities to the player.

Rebalanced player equipment and features such as the 10 new Affinities and multiple new Spells.

Rebalanced status effects and the implementation of the Madness and Blight status against normal enemies.

Custom camera parameters for bosses, including some dynamic camera changes depending on what the boss is doing.

Modified enemy AI, including previously unused attacks and new mechanics.

Redone enemy hitboxes, so that what you see is what hits you.

Difficulty options accessible at any time at all Sites of Grace. Unique game modes are also selectable at the beginning of the game.

Boss resurrection available at the Roundtable Hold.

There are other useful mods for Elden Ring, though. You can use the Performance Mod to make the gameplay better, or HDR Reshader to make the game prettier. There are thousands of things you can do to improve your in-game experience, and these are just some of the best ones available right now.

