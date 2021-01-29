There's no lack of Electric Pokemon in Kanto, and some of them are shockingly good.

In generation one games, critical hit chance was based off the Pokemon's speed, which makes fast Pokemon very strong. The majority of Electric Pokemon are fast, which makes them very good. Here are the top 5 Electric Pokemon from Kanto.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Electric Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Electabuzz

Electabuzz is a weird Pokemon. It's classification according to Serebii is just the Electric Pokemon. It's unexplained what it is, but it's cool looking for sure. Electabuzz was even given a new evolution in generation IV.

Electabuzz didn't show up very frequently in the anime, but it's a very interesting Pokemon. In the Kanto video games, it's very rare, with only a 5% encounter rate.

#4 - Raichu

The evolved form of the very iconic Pikachu, Raichu, is an amazing Electric Pokemon. Raichu can be obtained in the video game by giving it a Thunder Stone, so it can be obtained fairly easily. The very difficult Gym Leader, Lt. Surge, has Raichu as his Ace Pokemon.

Raichu continues to be great in the competitive scene as well, due to it's ability, Lightning Rod, and great moves like Fake Out and Nuzzle.

#3 - Zapdos

Zapdos was the strongest of the three Legendary Birds, and it was also the earliest obtainable legendary in the Kanto main series games. Zapdos is quite a strong Electric bird.

Zapdos continually shows up in the competitive scene as well. It has taken many tournaments as a supportive Pokemon, as well as a Dynamax sweeper in the newest games, Sword and Shield.

#2 - Jolteon

Jolteon is one of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Red & Blue due to its incredible speed and attacks. Part of the original three evolutions of the iconic Eevee, this can be obtained by giving Eevee a Thunder Stone.

Jolteon appears a bunch throughout the anime as well, even though it never had any major apparences.

#1 - Pikachu

Not surprising to see Pikachu at number one of this article. Pikachu has been Ash's companion ever since the very beginning. Ash getting stuck with Pikachu was the best moment of his life, and the most iconic piece of Pokemon history.

Pikachu is the face of Pokemon and it would be wrong to not give it this spot. The Pokemon Company, has given Pikachu a plethora of alternate forms, including a Gigantamax form, a bunch of hat forms, and even a Surfing cameo in the video game, Pokemon Snap.