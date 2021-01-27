Kanto only includes the original 151 Pokemon, but there are still a bunch of great Flying Pokemon in the region.

Flying is a good typing, but these Pokemon are also very useful for getting around with the HM Fly. In generation I, there are a lot of great Flying Pokemon to pick from.

Top 5 Flying Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Pidgeot

Image via Animesweet

Of course, the classic bird deserves a spot on this list. Pidgeot made its way on to most people's first team. It also made its way onto Champion Blue's team.

Ash used his trusty Pidgeotto for a long time before evolving it into the iconic Bird Pokemon Pidgeot. Pidgeot also has a mega form.

#4 - Aerodactyl

Image via Pokemon Wiki

In generation I, it doesn't get much cooler than a Pterodactyl Pokemon. Getting the old Amber was a task on its own, but training it from level 20 is strenuous.

Aerodactyl is truly a pain to obtain and train, but it's well worth it. Aerodactyl is quite strong and has a very interesting typing of Rock/Flying. Aerodactyl also has a mega form.

#3 - Zapdos

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Zapdos is the best of the three legendary birds. Zapdos has a few weaknesses, but it has great stats and can easily run through the rest of the campaign.

Zapdos can be obtained pretty early in generation I. This Pokemon has also done well in many tournaments in the competitive scene. It has a Galarian form in the newest DLC Crown Tundra.

#2 - Dragonite

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Dragonite is the Pseudo-Legendary of generation I. Dragonite was very difficult to obtain in Kanto, making it quite elusive. It was a 25% encounter in the Safari Zone with a super rod. But the real difficulty in obtaining it is training it to level 55 to evolve.

Lance and his Dragonites may have been one of the most difficult battles in the Generation I games. Yes, the Elite Four leader Lance had two of these monsters on his team.

#1 - Charizard

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Charizard has the highest number of alternate forms throughout the games. Charizard has two mega forms and a Gigantamax form.

Charizard was Ash's strongest Pokemon, even though it didn't respond most of the time.