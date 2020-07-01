Top 5 games similar to GTA

The GTA franchise has inspired many open-world games in the industry.

Here are a few games that you can enjoy if you like the GTA series.

Games like GTA series (Image Courtesy: Gamingrey)

GTA games are known for their theme of action and adventure. From killing to racing, there are various missions that players need to accomplish in the game.

It is, therefore, not a surprise that the GTA franchise has inspired many open-world games, that have gained immense popularity over time.

5 top games similar to GTA

Here are a few games that you would enjoy if you love the world of GTA:

#1 Mafia series

Mafia series (Image Courtesy: Eurogamer)

The first game series that comes to mind when anyone thinks of games similar to GTA is Mafia. Like GTA, the Mafia series is played from the third-person perspective and you can choose to traverse the in-game world on foot or by vehicles.

Set between the 1930s and the 1960s, you will have to step into the shoes of a criminal in this game and rise through the ranks of organised crime while facing many difficulties along the way.

Advertisement

#2 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs (Image Courtesy: Steam)

This game is criminally underrated compared to the other games on this list. Playing Sleeping Dogs will make you feel like you are in a Bruce Lee movie. Like the GTA series, this game falls under the open-world genre and is mainly focused on crime.

If you are into martial arts and crazy stunt action, this game is perfect for you. You can play the part of a cop pretending to be a criminal to extract information from the underworld in this Asian version of GTA.

#3 Watch Dogs series

Watch Dogs(Image Courtesy: CinemaBlend)

The appearance and general feel of the Watch Dogs series will strongly remind you of GTA. Although not as diverse as the open world of the GTA series, it feels good to discover the open world that the Watch Dogs series have to offer.

Watch Dogs games are based on hacking and offer a stylish world to indulge in. You can cruise around in cars and relax as you did in the GTA series.

#4 The Godfather series

The Godfather II (Image Courtesy: System Requirements)

The underlying theme of The Godfather series and the GTA series is very similar as they both deal with gang warfare. The crux of GTA: San Andreas was about gang wars and is very similar to The Godfather, especially when it comes to family values and power.

Both of the game series focuses on power, money, betrayal and revenge, but the killings in The Godfather series are not as rampant as that of the GTA series. If the Italian mafia intrigues you and if you are a fan of The Godfather movie trilogy, then you will certainly enjoy this game.

#5 Red Dead Redemption series

Red Dead Redemption. (Image Courtesy: GameSpot)

Very different from GTA when it comes to looks, players often compare Red Dead Redemption to GTA because of the vast open world it offers. Both the game series are developed by Rockstar Games and parallels are drawn between the two series quite often.

Horses replace fast cars and the modern world of GTA is turned into the set of an American western movie in this game series.