One of the toughest challenges of Pokemon is truly catching them all like the tagline suggests players to do.

Without a Master Ball, someone Pokemon are just plain difficult to capture. The games give Pokemon a capture rate which determines how difficult they are to snag.

Of course, Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are the rarest to find and hardest to catch. A handful of regular Pokemon just won't seem to stay in the Poke Ball, too.

Note: This list is based on catch rates in the Pokemon games and does not include any Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

Top 5 hardest Pokemon to catch of all time

#5 - Steelix

Image via The Pokemon Company

Steelix comes in with a lowly catch rate of 25. For a long time, it could only be obtained by evolving Onix. Starting in Generation IV, it began popping up in the wild. Players will have to knock its HP down and probably put it to sleep to have the best chance of catching it. Otherwise, the best bet might just be getting an Onix and trading it to evolve with a Metal Coat.

#4 - Snorlax

Image via Game Freak

Snorlax is another Pokemon with a 25 catch rate. In Generation I, there were only two in the game. Generation II only saw one available to catch. Snorlax was extremely rare at one point. The giant, sleepy Pokemon has always given fits. It makes sense seeing how low its catch rate is.

#3 - Clefable

Image via The Pokemon Company

Clefable evolves from Clefairy when exposed to a Moon Stone. In Generations I through IV and Generations VI through VII, excluding the Let's Go games, Clefable could not be found in the wild. Players had to evolve Clefairy in order to obtain Clefable.

In Sword and Shield, as well as its expansions, Clefable can be found in a variety of places. It is extremely hard to keep in the ball with another 25 catch rate.

#2 - Volcarona

Image via Game Freak

Volcarona has a catch rate of 15. While not a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, it is still extremely rare. Introduced in Generation V, there was only one found in either Black or White and then in Black 2 or White 2.

Generation VI made players evolve Larvesta to obtain it. Sun and Moon only allowed it in via trading. Even Sword and Shield waited until the Expansions to place it in the wild. Volcarona is a tough Pokemon to capture.

#1 - Metagross

Image via The Pokemon Company

The entire Metagross evolution line has a catch rate of 3. That is the same rate as Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. Considered a psuedo-Legendary, Metagross is said to be a "lower 3" than some of the rarest Pokemon.

The Black and White games, plus the sequels, and the Sword and Shield Expansions, are the only times it can be found in the wild. It has to evolve from Metang in every other game it has been available. It takes a lot of Ultra Balls to catch this Steel/Psychic-type.