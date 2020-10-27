Top 5 Mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, players have gathered in the blocky overworld of Minecraft for years now. Throughout those years, the game has introduced a number of creatures. Some of those creatures are friendly while others are extremely hostile.

In Minecraft, these different types of creatures are called Mobs. There are a lot of Mobs within the game and more have been added over the past five years. The upcoming Caves & Cliffs update will add more Mobs that are already popular. Before that takes place, though, there are some current Mobs that Minecraft fans just simply love.

Top 5 Minecraft Mobs

#5 – Enderman

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

The Enderman is a neutral mob that only attacks if provoked or if a player looks at its eyes. The creepiness factor is what has made the Enderman Mob so popular with the Minecraft player base. In what looks like a children’s game, Minecraft surprisingly has a lot of features that aren’t necessarily kid friendly. The nightmare inducing Enderman is one of those things.

#4 – Ender Dragon

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

The Ender Dragon is often referred to as the final boss of Minecraft. This flying creature is the largest naturally spawning Mob in the game. The Ender Dragon immediately spawns when a player enters The End. Once defeated, it can be summoned again. The sheer might of the Ender Dragon has made it a legend among Minecraft players and video game bosses.

#3 – Bee

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

The Bee Mob is still fairly new when considering the length of time Minecraft has been around. In just under a year, the Bee Mob has quickly become a fan favorite. The neutral flying Mob collect pollen from flowers and return it to their nests. Players can then harvest honeycombs and collect honey bottles. If provoked, they will attack and sting, causing a poison effect. They will then lose their stinger and remain passive until they die shortly after.

#2 – Wither

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

Minecraft players love the Wither for one simple reason. When defeated, the Wither Mob drops a Nether Star. The Nether Star is used as an ingredient to craft a Beacon. A Beacon is a block that projects a skyward beam of light and can grant players Speed, Jump Boost, Regeneration, and more. The Wither has to be created to be spawned with Soul Sand or Soul Soil and Wither skeleton skulls.

#1 – Creeper

(Image Credit: Minecraft)

The Creeper Mob is synonymous with Minecraft. Creepers are probably the most marketable aspect. There are toys galore of Creepers out there. Seeing a Creeper used to be a moment of terror for Minecraft players. Over the years, they have become more manageable, but can still strike fear into hearts. Once they get to close…KABOOM. The Creeper rules Minecraft.