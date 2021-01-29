Top 5 Pokemon trainer cosplay ft. Misty, Ash, and more

The Pokemon community is one of the largest in the world. So, it's only natural for there to be a lot of amazing cosplay based on Pokemon trainers.

Cosplay is a display of the artistic prowess of an individual and a testament to the impact of the community's franchise. The effort fans put into cosplaying is truly remarkable.

Over the years, several characters have become a part of the franchise, thereby creating a lot of cosplaying opportunities for fans. This article lists the five best cosplay of Pokemon trainers.

Top 5 Pokemon trainer Cosplays

#1 - Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum is the only character in the Pokemon universe that can give Pikachu a run for its money, as far as popularity is concerned.

Ash Ketchum cosplay is not the hardest, but squishyshmu does a commendable job of getting the hair, eyes, and clothes on point.

Advertisement

#2 Misty

Misty is a water Pokemon trainer who accompanied Ash on most of his journey. This cosplayer named Kayley Marie did an interesting cosplay of Misty.

Misty's design is minimalistic, but getting that auburn hairdo is quite a task. This cosplayer gets it right, and could easily portray Misty in a live-action Pokemon movie, provided she has the acting skills.

#3 Brock

Brock is the famous Rock Type trainer and an aspiring Pokemon doctor who bumps into Ash during the latter's journey throughout Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh. Although Brock has funky hair, which is pretty hard to get right, this individual managed to pull off a good cosplay of Brock, and he does look pretty good in the Brock attire as well.

Advertisement

#4 Giovanni

Those who've followed the original Pokemon series will remember Giovanni, dressed up in an orange suit. An Italian cosplayer who goes by Vincenzo Gualtieri posted a picture of his Giovanni cosplay, complete with a pet Persian. From the looks of his Twitter feed, he routinely cosplays as Giovanni.

#5 Jesse

I'm here to catch Pikachu and to ruin your day and I will do it looking damn fine 🌹I feel like a sassy queen in this cosplay 💕 all sewn by me #teamrocket #teamrocketcosplay #jessie #jessiecosplay #pokemon #pokemoncosplay #cosplay #cosplaygermany pic.twitter.com/v9FpbV06wd — hootingcat (@hootingcat1) December 26, 2020

It is hard to imagine the entire Pokemon franchise without Jesse and James. Although their plan of kidnapping Ash's Pikachu never came to fruition completely, the fact that they tried so hard is worth noting.

Going by hootingcat on Twitter, this individual pulled off an amazing cosplay of Jesse. She may not have nailed the hairstyle, but then again, that hairstyle is complicated to replicate.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer