Top 5 scariest Roblox games in 2021

Community-made games are all the rage, from all the way back to Halo's Forge mode to Fortnite's Creative mode. Roblox is a complete community game filled platform.

It has lent its hand to some of the most unique and scary games out there. Even though the game is cartoony, developers have found a way to take advantage of the horror genre.

5 scariest Roblox games in 2021

5) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is the Roblox horror game for those who fear their fellow man more than anything else. Think of it as a spin on the classic Murder mode in Garray's Mod. Innocent players and the Sheriff need to track down the Murderer while he secretly disposes of the rest of the lobby.

4) The Mirror

A name like The Mirror just screams ominous. This Roblox game has players run through an obstacle course. Sounds simple, right? Well, there's a catch. They are only able to traverse the course with their reflection in the mirror. Disturbing sounds and images fill the mirror throughout, making it a jump-scare gold mine.

3) Stop It Slender

Slender Man is one of the most terrifying pieces of fiction the internet has ever created. It's as if it became a reality with a mind of its own. Now, in Roblox, the game Stop It Slender adds to that horror. Players have to survive the Slender Man, who constantly appears out of nowhere.

2) Alone in the Dark

This is a favorite Roblox horror game of many players. The 20 person lobby just adds to the sheer terror found within. Players are tasked with investigating a murder mystery, having to solve puzzles and find clues. Visual and sound effects of the worst kind follow you throughout, causing you to question what's real and what's not.

1) Horror Elevator

The Horror Elevator is hands down the scariest Roblox game. It is so simple yet so effective. Players start by entering an elevator. The elevator makes frequent stops. Once it opens, a variety of terrifying surprises await. Monsters and challenges are there to keep players on their toes, especially those who play with headphones in a dark room.

