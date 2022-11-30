It has been two weeks since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and during this period, players have had enough time to find the best meta weapons. While the game does have a lot of bugs and glitches, the base gameplay is quite fun and features distinctive weapons and mechanics.

Assault Rifles in Call of Duty have been the go-to weapon choice for many players since the first game in the franchise, and continue that trend in Warzone 2 because they provide high damage output, manageable recoil, and increased mobility that suits most players' style of play.

Best assault rifles in Warzone 2 and their attachments

5) M4

The M4 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: VLK 4.0

The Harbinger D20 muzzle suppresses sound, making it harder for enemies to pinpoint your location in Warzone 2. It also increases bullet velocity and improves damage range and recoil smoothness. The Hightower 20" Barrel will further improve bullet velocity and damage range while improving recoil control and hip fire accuracy.

The Sakin ZX Grip helps improve recoil control, both horizontally and vertically. The 60-round mag is a preferred attachment, as it is crucial to have a weapon with a high bullet count, although players can opt for the 50-round mag if they feel a reduction in ADS speed.

Lastly, the VLK 4.0 Optic is perfect for tracking enemies in the open areas of Al Mazrah.

4) Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74U in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The Shorttac 330m increases bullet velocity and improves recoil control, making it a handy attachment. The Echoless-80 muzzle suppresses noise while providing a massive boost to damage range and bullet velocity. This makes it easier to eliminate enemies from a distance.

Further, the 5.45 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity, which is necessary for this weapon considering its low bullet velocity in its stock form. The 45-round mag is also a necessity as the base 30-round magazine might not be enough to deal with enemies.

Lastly, the Markeev R7 Stock in Warzone 2 will provide players with an improved ADS speed and sprinting speed, giving them an increased chance to land the first shot in a firefight.

3) Kastov-762

The Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel

Kas-10 584mm Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The Kas-10 583mm Barrel is necessary to improve the gun's damage range and bullet velocity, given the vast open areas of Al Mazrah, while also improving recoil. To increase damage range and improve recoil control of the gun, the Polarfire-S suppressor makes for an important attachment in battle royale games.

The KSTV-RPK Factory stock further improves the gun's recoil while improving stability, which is necessary as the weapon has high recoil at its base. The 40-round magazine is to ensure players do not run out of ammo in the middle of a firefight.

Another important attachment for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 is the VLK 4.0 optic, which offers 4x magnification and a clear image of the enemy.

2) M13-B

The M13B in Warzone 2 (image via Activision)

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Magazine: 60-Round Mag

The 14'' Bruen Echelon barrel is necessary to reduce the gun's recoil and increase bullet velocity and damage range, which will make the M13B viable in long-range firefights.

The Harbinger D20 muzzle, on the other hand, improves the damage range and bullet velocity while suppressing noise. Furthermore, the Bruen R90 Factory stock increases a player's mobility as it decreases the overall weight of the weapon.

With 60 rounds, the magazine ensures players do not run out of bullets in the middle of a fight, while the Cronen Mini Pro optic provides a clear vision of enemies in the distance.

1) TAQ-56

The TAQ 56 in Warzone 2 (image via Activision)

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The 17.5'' Tundra Pro Barrel increases the high damage range and bullet velocity of the TAQ-56 although ADS speed is slightly compromised. The Harbinger D20 muzzle further improves the damage range and bullet velocity while suppressing noise, making it ideal for long-range fights.

The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition maximizes bullet velocity to ensure players are not required to lead their shots at distant targets. The 40-round magazine is an improvement over the base of 30 bullets, which plays a crucial role in Warzone 2. The VLK 4.0 Optic also combines well with the gun's high bullet velocity thanks to its 4x magnification.

