Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Reaper

Blizzard Entertainment’s fast-paced, action-packed, and team-based First-Person Shooter (FPS) game Overwatch 2 boasts over 35 playable characters. There’s a total of seven different game modes scattered across casual and competitive queues, and heroes are categorized into three classes: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Reaper is a shotgun-toting close-quarters combat (CQC) specialist, who belongs to the Damage hero category. An original hero released alongside the first Overwatch game’s in 2016, this Overwatch 2 hero usually takes up the role of dealing with the enemy Tank or executing surprise flanks.

Since he is a unique Damage hero with a well-balanced kit at his disposal, Reaper can fit into any team composition. However, there are a few lineups that players can pick in an Overwatch 2 match that will maximize Reaper’s potential. This article discusses the top five lineups for Reaper.

5 best Reaper team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Zarya + Reaper + Pharah + Mercy + Ana

The first team composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank - Zarya

Damage - Reaper + Pharah

Support - Mercy + Ana

A very complementary team for Reaper, this Overwatch 2 team composition is a balanced lineup that is able to disrupt enemy lines as well as hold their own.

Zarya is able to provide her Projected Barriers to both the Damage heroes, especially Reaper, if both his Wraith Form and Shadow Step are on cooldown. The ambushed heroes can use them to escape a tight situation or send them toward the healers who might be getting flanked.

Reaper and Pharah are a great Damage duo, as they can both distract enemies from each other. On top of that, they both deal devastating damage at different ranges. Zarya’s ultimate, Graviton Surge, immobilizes enemies and gathers them into a small radius, and can be used in tandem with Reaper’s Death Blossom, resulting in easy eliminations.

Mercy can "pocket" Pharah, while Ana can snipe heals towards Reaper and Zarya. If Reaper is affected by her Biotic Grenade, which enhances all sources of healing, his passive, The Reaping, will have an enhanced healing capability, allowing Reaper to make more aggressive plays during an Overwatch 2 match.

4) Orisa + Reaper + Bastion + Lucio + Kiriko

The second team composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank - Orisa

Damage - Reaper + Bastion

Support - Lucio + Kiriko

This is an Overwatch 2 team composition where every hero can play off of each other, and the lineup has very few flaws if executed well. With Reaper and Bastion both having the ability to deal significant damage across the board, this is a formidable duo. The only downside might be Bastion’s lack of mobility.

Orisa’s ability to protect her teammates as well as create space for her team is an immense boon for Reaper, who can concentrate on what he does best - flanks. Orisa’s Ultimate, which is similar to Zarya’s, gathers enemies into a smaller radius and slows them down. Combining it with Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush ultimate and Lucio’s Sound Barrier ultimate and then finally unleashing Reaper’s Death Blossom, turns the shadowy Damage hero into an almost invincible killing machine.

Lucio and Kiriko are great Support heroes for this lineup in Overwatch 2 because of their mobility and their ability to reach teammates swiftly. This is useful for a damaged Bastion, who can take a breather if Kiriko uses her Protection Suzu to bail him out.

3) Junker Queen + Reaper + Junkrat + Moira + Baptiste

The third team composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank - Junker Queen

Damage - Reaper + Junkrat

Support - Moira + Baptiste

A largely offensive Overwatch 2 team composition, this lineup specializes in rushing into controlled territory. With all heroes having the ability to deal effective damage, this team can be unstoppable in the right situations.

Junker Queen can lead the way forward after she uses her ultimate Rampage. Any enemies hit by her ultimate will also be wounded and unhealable for a period of time, making them prime targets for Junkrat and Reaper.

Junkrat’s erratic movement and high damage output will serve as a great distraction for Reaper to employ flanks onto unsuspecting enemies, especially healers who may be busy helping their teammates out against Junkrat. His Steel Traps also confine enemies for a while, allowing Reaper to jump in and finish them off.

Moira and Baptiste can work together to keep this team alive for a long time while dishing out decent damage. Baptiste can employ his Immortality Field for Reaper as he whips out Death Blossom to prevent enemies from shutting the Ultimate down.

2) Roadhog + Reaper + Torbjorn + Brigitte + Mercy

The fourth team composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank - Roadhog

Damage - Reaper + Torbjorn

Support - Brigitte + Mercy

This Overwatch 2 team works well both defensively and offensively, with Reaper and Torbjorn being able to hold off attacks and clear out opponent-controlled areas effectively.

Roadhog is the Tank and takes the brunt of incoming damage. Reaper can deal damage to enemies who have been hooked by Roadhog, as they get immobilized for a short duration. Torbjorn can poke at opponents using his auto-turret and deny areas with his Rivet Gun, especially in Overload mode.

As Reaper and Brigitte work well in close quarters in an Overwatch 2 match, they can play just behind Roadhog, resulting in ample opportunities for all three to heal. Mercy can mostly focus on Torbjorn, but she can help out other allies if he is in a safe vantage position. This team, however, may be susceptible to aerial attacks if you're not careful.

1) Wrecking Ball + Reaper + Echo + Zenyatta + Mercy

The final team composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank - Wrecking Ball

Damage - Reaper + Echo

Support - Zenyatta + Mercy

This is a well-balanced Overwatch 2 team composition consisting of a Tank that can deny a large area and knock enemies back using his ultimate, Minefield. Wrecking Ball is versatile in his team play, and his movement-oriented kit helps disrupt the enemy team's plans.

Reaper and Echo cover a lot of ground by doing both airborne and ground damage. With multiple possibilities to play off of each other, Echo and Reaper can effectively damage multiple enemies using a vast arsenal of abilities, while the others on the team can finish the target off. Reaper’s Death Blossom and Minefield can work wonders if employed together with the right timing.

During an Overwatch 2 match, Zenyatta can provide his Orbs of Harmony to anyone that needs it while also dealing damage and weakening enemies for Reaper and Echo by placing Orbs of Discord on opponents. Mercy can remain airborne with Echo and primarily focus on helping her.

Reaper is a versatile, close-quarters specialist Overwatch 2 hero who is mostly self-sufficient if not overwhelmed by an enemy team. Even when cornered, he can usually find a way out using his Shadow Step or Wraith form. However, a Reaper’s performance in Overwatch 2 is greatly dependent on the player’s mastery of his abilities and their in-game awareness. That being said, he is still a great pick, especially if used in a good team composition such as the ones mentioned above.

Poll : 0 votes