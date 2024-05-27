Gray Zone Warfare consists of 18 weapons of five different classes including melee. These weapons play a crucial role in completing several tasks as the title consists of several AI enemies who can give you trouble. Choosing the right weapons and attachments is also important as they can come in handy for several tasks.

This article will guide you on the top 10 weapons to use in Gray Zone Warfare

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

All 10 weapons in Gray Zone Warfare ranked from worst to best

10) Sa vz. 61 Skorpion

Sa vz. 61 Skorpion (Image via Madfinger Games)

Sa vz. 61 Skorpion falls under pistol class and can be used as a side arm. It can act as an SMG weapon that has a high fire rate and is effective in close-range fighting. You can also use it as a primary weapon by adding some good attachments to it.

9) Mosin

Mosin (Image via Madfinger Games)

Mosin is one of the best bolt-action sniper rifles in Gray Zone Warfare. Its 20 rpm fire rate can easily take down an enemy in one shot and give you an advantage in crucial situations. You can equip it with a suppressor and recon sight to use it properly without getting detected. However, it will be locked by default, and you can unlock it by completing some tasks for the vendor Banshee.

8) Mossberg 590

Mossberg 590 (Image via Madfinger Games)

Mossberg 590 is a powerful shotgun whose one shot can easily take down multiple enemies. This gun is effective in close-range fights especially when you are hiding in a spot to kill someone. However, with some great attachments, you can increase its fire rate and reduce the bullet spread to some extent.

7) MK 18

MK 18 (Image via Madfinger Games)

MK 18 is an assault rifle that you can unlock at Gunny level 3. It can be used as a DMR, sniper rifle, and assault rifle due to its 60-round magazine. It can easily take down enemies in close-to-long range and can be reloaded faster than other weapons. With some additional attachments, like AR15 More Stock and Extended rubber butt-pad, you can increase its performance and reduce the recoil control.

6) SKS

SKS (Image via Madfinger Games)

SKS is a bolt-action sniper rifle in Gray Zone Warfare that excels in long-range fights with the right scope and grip attachments. However, if you master this gun, you can easily eliminate enemies in close-range fights with tap fire. This weapon comes in handy when you have to eliminate a gang leader who can be guarded by several other enemies.

5) M870

M870 (Image via Madfinger Games)

The M870 falls under the shotgun category, which is mostly effective in close-range fights. It doesn't have customizable options like assault rifles but its raw power is enough to take down an enemy. It lacks in long-range fights, so avoid it when you have to take a long-range shot.

4) AK-74M

AK-74M (Image via Madfinger Games)

AK-74M is an assault rifle that can be effective in close to medium-range fights. You can easily deal maximum damage and defeat an enemy if you hit on the body or the head. There are several customization options that you can use to increase its fire rate and reduce the recoil control.

3) AKMS

AKMS (Image via Madfinger Games)

AKMS is an assault rifle that you can get by unlocking Artisan. It is very effective in close to medium-range fights thanks to its 7.62 ammo and high fire rate. You can use a scope to take long-range fights but you have to use burst fire as it has high recoil.

2) AKM

AKM (Image via Madfinger Games)

AKM is an assault rifle that is one of the best close-range weapons on this list. You can use it to complete several tasks where you have to eliminate multiple enemies in a single area. Its high fire rate is capable of defeating enemies with just a few hits. However, with some good attachments, you can increase its power and improve ADS time and recoil control.

1) M4A1

M4A1 (Image via Madfinger Games)

M4A1 is an assault rifle that is arguably the best weapon you can have in Gray Zone Warfare. Its low recoil and high 800 rpm fire rate can eliminate enemies in long to close-range fights. In the Dragonslayer task, which will be given by Turncoat, you can use this weapon to easily accomplish without any trouble. Additionally, it has multiple customization options, so you can check that and use what fits your playstyle.

