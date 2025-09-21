Toxic Relationships mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

The Toxic Relationships mission in Dying Light: The Beast begins after Kyle has already finished setting up transmitters across the radio towers and even saved Town Hall from destruction. At this point, Olivia reaches out with the next Chimera Infected hunt. This mission sets up another major boss encounter, giving players a chance to gather new samples and strengthen Kyle’s Beast Mode further.

Ad

Finishing the Toxic Relationships mission in Dying Light: The Beast rewards you 10,000 XP and 800 Old World Money. Here is a guide to complete it.

How to complete Toxic Relationships mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Meeting Olivia

The cutscene with Olivia (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

The first objective of the Toxic Relationships mission is to reach Olivia, who is waiting in a car. Once you link up with her, Olivia shares some helpful insight about Chimera Infected during a cutscene.

Ad

Trending

These variants apparently have extreme sensitivity to stimuli, though the real focus here is putting one down. After this conversation, Kyle heads out of the car to locate the Chimera.

Also read: How to enable Streamer Mode in Dying Light: The Beast

Locating the Chimera

Scale up to the marked destination, which sits in a forest clearing, specifically a stone hedge park. You can hike to it directly without much trouble. Use Survivor Sense once you’re nearby to scan the area and investigate the body lying on the ground.

Ad

Follow the marker to get the cannister (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Much like the encounter during the A New Strain mission, you’ll need to activate a device and lure the target in. Survivor Sense highlights a hidden gas canister in a bush to the left side of the park, as shown in the image above. Collect it and slot it into the machine.

Ad

A cutscene triggers as red smog fills the arena. This officially kicks off the Chimera battle.

The Toxin boss fight

Toxin in Toxic Relationships mission (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

This Chimera, called The Toxin, wastes no time. He leaps down onto the stone pillars and immediately begins spitting streams of yellow acid-like toxins. Staying exposed can melt your health bar fast, so take cover behind the stone pillars whenever he starts winding up those spit attacks.

Ad

He’s incredibly agile, hopping around the arena to keep his distance. That’s because his main threat comes from toxic bomb spores on his back, which he hurls across the battlefield while also summoning runners and biters to distract you. Here are a few tips to handle the fight:

Clear adds first : Deal with the smaller infected quickly so you don’t get swarmed.

: Deal with the smaller infected quickly so you don’t get swarmed. Cover is key : Use the stone pillars for protection whenever he spits toxins.

: Use the stone pillars for protection whenever he spits toxins. Ammo management : Rifles help chip away from range, but don’t waste too much ammunition. Save bullets for emergencies.

: Rifles help chip away from range, but don’t waste too much ammunition. Save bullets for emergencies. Melee pressure : If you run low on ammo, a strong axe or heavy melee weapon is perfect for depleting his health, but you’ll need to stay alert for toxin puddles.

: If you run low on ammo, a strong axe or heavy melee weapon is perfect for depleting his health, but you’ll need to stay alert for toxin puddles. Dodging: Power attacks from the Chimera can’t be blocked, and your best bet is a quick dodge to avoid massive damage.

Ad

If you’re in co-op, coordinating Beast Mode rotations between players makes the fight more manageable. One player can distract while the other goes for heavy melee bursts, then swap roles. Keep pressure on him, heal as needed, and the Toxin will eventually go down.

Read more: Some Like It Dark mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

Aftermath

Kyle in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Once defeated, Kyle extracts another Chimera sample and injects himself with it, unlocking more Beast Points and concluding Toxic Relationships mission. He also hands one sample over to Olivia, who continues her research into these creatures. Shortly after, a telepathic call from Sven teases the setup for the next quest.

Ad

This concludes our walkthrough on Toxic Relationships in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.