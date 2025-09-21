Some Like It Dark mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

The Some Like It Dark mission in Dying Light: The Beast kicks off right after the heavy fallout from the Vengeance is Mine. Jacob shares the existence of exiled survivors in the mountains, genetically infected outcasts who also share Kyle’s telepathic traits. Not long after, a voice reaches out directly into Kyle’s head, introducing itself as Sven and pulling him into a search for missing comrades.

Finishing the Some Like It Dark mission in Dying Light: The Beast nets you 10,000 XP, Grappling Hook, Survivor Spiked Glove, Co-op Lootbox (if completed in co-op) and 750 Old World Money. Here is a guide on how to complete it.

How to complete Some Like It Dark mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Help the Stranger

Taking out the soldiers (Image via Techland)

The first stop in Some Like It Dark is Raven’s Rest in the Villa area. Park your truck outside the gate, climb onto it, and scale up to the entrance. The area is swarming with Baron’s militia, both melee fighters and gun users.

Rushing in with an axe works if you’re feeling confident, but ranged weapons give you better control especially against the gunners. Heal when needed because the enemies here can chip away health fast.

Sven in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Clear the yard, head inside, loot what you can, and push through the double doors. A cutscene introduces Sven in Some Like It Dark mission, who explains that two members of his group are missing. Their last known location? An abandoned farm to the west.

Search the farmhouse

Head inside the farmhouse (Image via Techland)

The farmhouse has a light zombie presence, so clear them out. Go into the middle shed first to trigger a short exchange between you and Sven. He'll direct you toward the attic of the farmhouse itself.

Climb through the open side window, watch for a zombie faking death on the floor, and loot valuables. Behind a lockpick door, you’ll find a hatch to the attic. Inside, check the desk for a map. This map points toward Baron-controlled outposts possible locations of Sven’s missing scouts.

Infiltrate the outpost

Intercepting the soldiers (Image via Techland)

The outpost looks like another simple farmhouse, but the backyard hides trouble. A boomer infected waits near an open window and can explode for massive damage, so take it out carefully. Inside are two militia soldiers with melee weapons. Dispatch them and pick up the radio walkie-talkie on the table.

You (Kyle) use it to impersonate one of the soldiers, revealing the scouts are being moved to the pig farm. Loot supplies and weapons before leaving, since tougher fights are ahead.

Gunfight at the pig farm

Take out the Baron's soldiers in Some Like It Dark mission (Image via Techland)

There’s no sneaking into the pig farm, and the only entrance is through the front. A lone guard patrols outside, so drop him quickly before he can alert the others.

The moment you step inside, a cutscene rolls: Baron's soldiers are moving cargo and dragging a hostage. As it ends, Kyle takes out one soldier, but the barn erupts into a firefight. Equip the C515 Rifle and use survival instincts to track targets. Grenades also help since the soldiers swarm fast.

Focus on the shooter perched above in the barn rafters, then clear the close-range fighters with shotguns or strong melee swings. If you run low on supplies, loot fallen soldiers; they often drop Old World Money and weapons.

Another wave follows, including melee fighters and a brute. Explosive barrels or grenades work best for thinning them out. Once the area is secure, Sven asks you to move quickly toward the hostages’ last location.

Rescue the missing scouts

Take the scouts to the location before the timer ends. (Image via Techland)

Drive to the waypoint Sven provides. Runners and other infected prowl nearby, so clear them out before approaching the truck. Inside the truck bed is a scout who’s close to turning. Kyle needs to get him to the exiles’ hideout in the southern caves before time runs out.

You’ve got about three minutes. Stick to the GPS route and keep the vehicle intact, avoid letting runners cling to the hood, and steer clear of unnecessary fights. If you want to plow through zombies with the vehicle, it’s an option, but don’t risk stalling.

Lydia in Some Like It Dark mission (Image via Techland)

Arrive safely at the cave, and the exiled infected community welcomes Kyle. Sven introduces their leader, Lydia, who warns of Baron’s relentless pursuit. Her words set the stage for what’s coming next. A final cutscene ends the Some Like It Dark mission.

This concludes our walkthrough on Some Like It Dark in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

