Vengeance Is Mind mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

The Vengeance Is Mind mission in Dying Light: The Beast is one of the most demanding quests in the game, pushing players to their limits in stealth, parkour, and combat. It’s a long ride, full of tense climbs, deadly encounters, and betrayals that shape the story. If you don’t usually lower your difficulty, this quest will test every skill you’ve built up so far.

Completing the Vengeance Is Mind mission in Dying Light: The Beast nets you Survivor Shoes, Co-op Lootbox (if completed in co-op), +10,000 XP and +750 Old World Money.

How to complete Vengeance Is Mind mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Talking to the Sheriff and the climb

After accepting the Vengeance Is Mind mission, head toward the parking lot where the Sheriff directs you. The very first challenge is a massive climb up the hill in front. White paint marks each ledge, so you’ll know where to go. Before starting, loot fuel from the cars nearby, then climb the small enclosure to begin your ascent.

Follow the markers (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

As shown in the image, start by taking the stairs, then cross a wooden log into the first stretch of jumps. Grab the tree vine to pull yourself up, then scale the ledge on the right. When the paint marks end, look up to spot the next handhold. Along the way, a zombie will block your path. Take it down quickly and keep moving.

Move past the area and scale up (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

You’ll cross a water body, climb another ledge, and jump to a short platform with a tree. Swing from its branch to the next ledge and repeat a few more jumps.

Follow the markers to reach the Sheriff (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Eventually, you’ll reach the Sheriff waiting at the top. After a brief exchange, the next phase of Vengeance Is Mind begins: clearing the Baron’s men and heading into the mines.

Entering the mine

Descend toward the left and flank to eliminate the goons marked (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

The entrance is guarded heavily. Prioritize stealth here, especially against the sniper perched above the mine entry. He can drop you in one or two hits, and fighting openly while he’s active is a death sentence.

Take the left flank, moving through the bushes to approach undetected. Stealth-kill the guard by the wooden clog, then keep advancing. The mine door sits about 27 meters ahead. Keep an eye out for the armed enemy hiding in the small wooden hut nearby and reach the mine.

Inside the mine

Scale down and head towards the mine (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

The mine requires a lockpick to get through. Inside, most threats are the Baron’s men rather than infected, and many are armed. Keep an assault rifle and a shotgun handy as both are lifesavers here. Take out enemies with firearms first, then move in with melee weapons to finish the rest.

The tunnels are mostly linear, so follow the marker. You’ll pass a UV-lit area holding the infected in place. You can use this to your advantage, lure them toward the light, then take them down safely. Heal when needed, and if things get overwhelming, activate Beast Mode to cut through the opposition. Farther in, you’ll face another wave of Baron’s men mixed with infected.

Follow the in-game white markers, as you will get an idea of where you need to climb or descend (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Once they’re handled, a short parkour climb follows. The ledges are well-marked, so the path is straightforward.

Beyond this, you’ll hit a brutal zone with two Brutes backed by hordes of infected. It’s often smarter to sprint through rather than waste time and resources fighting everything here.

The Baron’s hub

Reach past the door (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

After pushing through, you’ll encounter more of the Baron’s men. In co-op mode, coordinate with your partner to silently eliminate the first two. Inside the main hub, the cave is crawling with enemies. Most are armed, so use stealth and cover. Move box to box, strike from behind, and use your weapons wisely.

Once the area is cleared, activate the terminal near the enclosed cell. This reveals what the Baron’s forces have been working on and moves the Vengeance Is Mind quest into its final stages.

The Sheriff’s betrayal in Vengeance Is Mind

The new experiment (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Just as in earlier quests, betrayal finds its way back. A cutscene reveals the Sheriff turning on you, siding with the Baron. Chaos follows as an experiment beast is unleashed, and gunfire tears through the cave walls, collapsing parts of the area.

After you wake up, scale up as shown (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

When the scene ends, climb out of the wreckage. A parkour route on the right leads up, but don’t rush, as this section includes a lair. Turn off your flashlight, stay hidden behind rocks, and wait for them to pass. Only flick the light briefly to reorient. Once clear, sprint out of danger and leave the cave behind.

Confronting the Sheriff

Jacob in Vengeance Is Mind mission (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Outside, your objective shifts back to confronting the Sheriff. Return to the town hall, where Jacob informs you that the Sheriff has already fled. With that, the Vengeance Is Mind mission closes in Dying Light: The Beast.

This concludes our walkthrough on Vengeance Is Mind in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

