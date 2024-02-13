5 most underrated characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 has been out for almost a week, and similar to every patch, the game's meta has seen a change. The usage rate of characters in the Pure Fiction and Memory of Chaos game modes defines how each one performs. A shift is meta, and the release of new units means characters who were not used prior and saw a low usage rate might find their place in teams once more.

This article will go over five such units that are underrated and can dominate the endgame content of the current Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

5 underrated characters you should build and use in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 patch

1) Himeko

The navigator of Astral Express boasts excellent AoE damage (Image via Hoyoverse)

Himeko was seen as one of the worst 5-stars that you can get from the Standard Warp for a long time. But ever since Hoyoverse released the Pure Fiction game mode during version 1.6, she has become viable.

Her main issue of triggering follow-ups on weakness breaks remains an issue, but the damage she outputs because of her multi-target hits makes up for it. She is one of the best yet underrated characters of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update and is worth building if you have her.

2) Guinaifen

The ever-cheerful street performer deserves more love from the community (Image via Hoyoverse)

With the release of Black Swan in the latest 2.0 update, many DoT (damage over time) focused characters have found their place back in the meta. Hoyoverse designs each Memory of Chaos based on the kit of the debut 5-stars, and this time, it is heavily DoT-centric.

Guinaifen being able to trigger her own Burn DoTs means Black Swan can stack more Arcana debuffs. This alone makes her one of the fitting teammates for the Memokeeper and a great unit to build for the ongoing Memory of Chaos.

3) Sampo

Sampo is another great team member for Black Swan (Image via Hoyoverse)

Sampo has been a core of DoT teams since Kafka's debut back in version 1.2. Although many thought Black Swan would replace him, it turns out they both work well together. Sampo needs his Eidolons, especially E4, to be one of the best teammates.

Sampo can stack both Wind Shear debuff and shred DoT resistance. If you lack either Black Swan or Kafka and have the other, consider building Sampo, as he is a great yet underrated character in the current Honkai Star Rail 2.0 patch.

4) Hanya

Hanya's sister Xueyi is also playable (Image via Hoyoverse)

Hanya is one of the best 4-star Harmony support characters in the game. Her kit revolves around generating skill points and buffing the speed and damage of a single character. While Tingyun is the best 4-star Harmony, one should not overlook Hanya.

Hanya can work in a team that requires a lot of skill points, like Dan Heng IL's squad composition. She also has high physical breaking abilities as a support character. If you have Dan Heng IL and are planning to not pull for Sparkle, the upcoming Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 phase 2, you should build Hanya.

5) Serval

Serval is a free character (Image via Hoyoverse)

Serval is one of the most unique characters. She follows the path of Erudition, yet she can inflict the Lightning DoT called Shock on enemies often. She can apply Shock on multiple targets and break weakness bars effectively.

If you lack Kafka and need a Lightning character for your DoT-focused Black Swan team for the ongoing Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, Serval is a must-build unit.

