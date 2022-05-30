"Dating apps are crazy" - Valkyrae shares one of her most adorable dating experiences with fans

YouTube Gaming star and 100 Thieves co-owner Rachel "Valkyrae" opened up about her most adorable dating experience with fans during a recent livestream.

As fans might already know, Valkyrae has always been tight-lipped about her romantic relationships with fellow streamers. Due to her massive fan following, Rae often gets shipped with other online content creators and streamers on quite a regular basis.

Despite all the wild shipping, Rae is certainly not ready to talk about her current love relationship. But she continues to update her fans about some of her dating experiences. And that's precisely what fans got to witness recently during her livestream when Rae openly talked about one of her most adorable dating app experiences.

Sharing a heart-melting highlight from her most recent dating app experience, Rae noted:

"Dating apps are crazy."

Valkyrae spills an adorable dating experience during a livestream

As usual, Rae dedicated a good amount of her livestream to interacting with many of her viewers in the chat and talking about her life in general. More interestingly, in this case, it was her love life.

Giving a major update on her dating app experience, Valkyrae said:

"Litsen it's not that I haven't been trying to meet people, I actually have met people, I actually, I think it's been long enough, I think I can talk about this now but I've been toggling dating apps. And then I actually have been on a few dates. Yeah, I have, I have. I gonna let you guys know dating apps are crazy actually crazy."

Later, the popular YouTube streamer spoke about her biggest fear on dating apps. As expected, the streamer is scared of getting recognised before meeting them or just knowing them really well in general.

She spoke about how some of her followers can get too interested in her life, which is why she doesn't even follow some real-life people on social media because they would be thrown into the spotlight.

Continuing her trail of thoughts, the YouTuber added:

"Okay, one of the dates I've been on because of a dating app it actually was super, super cute. It was actually, okay it was like, it was, it was, oh my god, okay so this is what happened. "

Unable to find the right words to express her most adorable experience, Valkyrae went on to say:

"We went to a bar and then I said, the first thing I said it was like I'm really nervous because I've never just kind of went to a bar to meet up with someone I just don't know and he was like oh I- I- I'm nervous too because I normally don't even go to bars either, I actually don't even drink. And I was like I don't either. And so we're like okay so we're both at a bar at we don't drink."

Trying to explain everything in detail, the streamer mentioned:

"We decided we were like okay let's have one drink. Let just have one drink and so we had one drink and then we're just talking stuff getting to know this person blah blah blah. There was like this dart game, you know how like bars have like games, there is this dart game in the other room like next to the pool table and stuff and we dedicided to go play darts."

Continuing her story in the most adorable way, Valkyrae added:

"He's really good at it whatever. He's throwing darts, they're sticking. I'm throwing darts and they're bouncing off everywhere. He made a bet and he was like okay whoever loses owes the other person a kiss and I was like alright. I was like okay. And so he throws, there's like the bullseye and he throws two of his, he throws all three of this and it goes around the bullseye in a triangle."

Continuing further, Rae mentioned:

"He throws all three of his darts and it's in a triangle around the bullseye. And it's my turn, I throw one dart into Narnia, I throw another it's south Narnia and then I throw my last dart and I hit the bullseye. I actually popped off. We were both so shocked, we both ran up to look at it and he was really cute like started taking pictures of the bullseye because he was so in awe."

She concluded by saying that she broke it off with the person because things got too busy, and she felt bad because she was wasting his time.

Fans react to Valkyrae's amazing dating story

As expected, Rae's most adorable dating app experience elicited a plethora of positive responses from viewers in general. While the majority of viewers can be seen just getting awestruck about the whole experience, a handful of viewers pointed out that Valkyrae was finally opening up about her dating life.

Fans react to Valkyrae's most adorable dating moment (Image via- Jeru TV/YouTube)

At this point, YouTube may not have taken over Twitch when it comes to streaming, but the gap is closing every single day. It goes without saying, but Rae is one of those streaming personalities who have helped YouTube get a recognisable position in the streaming world with her massive fan-following.

With over 3.5 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform, Rae has truly outdone herself with her sheer determination and passion for gaming. Naturally, with such a massive fan-following on her social media platform, fans want to know more about her personal life, especially her dating life.

