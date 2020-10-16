Viral tweet claims Minecraft's Steve is based on Tommy Vercetti from GTA: Vice City 

In the realm of video games, two of the most formidable behemoths which have effectively steamrolled competition over the years, are Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft.

Though their genres maybe as different as chalk and cheese, the degree of thier influence on gamers across the globe has pretty much been the same - undeniably massive. While one involves cute, blocky characters in a digital world, the other is replete with realistic locales and vicious gangsters.

Today, Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft are two of the bestselling games of all time, who have both successfully managed to maintain their stronghold on the industry, with millions of active players across the globe.

While Rockstar fans await the release of GTA 6, Minecraft continues to roll out updates on a rather regular basis. Recently, one of Minecraft's most iconic characters - Steve, was added to the Super Smash Bros roster, as part of the Patch 9.00.

Over the years, fans have noticed a distinct similarity between Steve and the temperamental Tommy Vercetti from GTA: Vice City. Now, a Twitter user called Yuusha, claims that Minecraft Steve is actually based on Tommy Vercetti, and is supposedly a stockier version of the iconic Vice City character.

In order to supplement his claim, he also shared a 2009 Tumblr note from Minecraft creator Notch, who was then apparently working on a GTA-style game:

His tweet has now gone viral on Twitter, with over 40K likes and 7K plus retweets, which begs the question - is Minecraft's Steve actually based on Tommy Vercetti from GTA?

The Minecraft x GTA claim debunked

In his Tumblr post, Markus "Notch" Persson reveals the idea behind Steve, which is presumed to be based on Tommy Vercetti from GTA:

"The character graphics and modelling was already done for an earlier scrapped project of mine (a GTA: China Town Wars type renderer in pure java). I realized their blocky design would fit very well in this game, and the low texture resolution means that every player can have a totally unique skin, uploaded to the the other players when he or she joins the game."

Yuusha's claim stems from this very post and soon after his tweet went viral, Twitter was sent into a tizzy as several users excitedly responded to the secret GTA x Minecraft collaboration.

While the theory certainly seems possible considering how similar Steve and Tommy Vercetti look, it has now been revealed that this claim is not true, as Yuusha himself clarified with Notch, who dismissed the idea:

With the creator of Minecraft himself quashing rumours of Steve being based on Tommy Vercetti, it now seems like the hopes of the fans have been dashed.

Nevertheless, the recent theory is yet another example of how deeply attached fans are, when it comes to theories regarding the record-breaking realms of Minecraft and GTA.