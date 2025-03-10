Vivian VA in Zenless Zone Zero: Japanese, Korean and other voice actors

The performance of Vivian’s VA in Zenless Zone Zero carries substantial weight, as the character will appear in the upcoming stories. Thankfully, HoYoverse has employed some eminent voice actors who deliver dialogues with intense emotion, breathing life into the characters. Players can expect the same from Vivian, since she has been dubbed by notable artists, such as Mizuno Saku and Jang Mi, across Japanese and Korean languages, respectively.

This article further discusses Vivian VA in ZZZ and outlines their previous works.

English VA for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse is yet to announce the English VA for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero, as of writing. However, players can listen to her voice lines in the drip marketing post. The information will be made public with her official debut. When that happens, we will update this section with the relevant details.

Japanese VA for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

Vivian’s Japanese VA is none other than Mizuno Saku. Saku is a popular voice actor who has worked on quite a few anime and games. Some of her notable work includes:

Koyuki Yoshidomi from Oshi no Ko

from Oshi no Ko Amelia Rosequartz from My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's

from My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Rena Hananoi from Selection Project

from Selection Project Liu Shouxue from Raven of the Inner Palace

from Raven of the Inner Palace Ryo Yamada from Bocchi the Rock!

from Bocchi the Rock! Sakuno Kogiri from Monster Strike

from Monster Strike Akira Hirose from Baton Relay

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 drip marketing reveals Hugo

Korean VA for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

Jang Mi, who also goes by the name Rose, is the Korean VA for Vivian in ZZZ. Affiliated with the Daewonbang Gung Woo-gyeong group, Rose has voiced several game and animation characters, such as:

Minina Macalone from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Becky Blackbell from Spy × Family

from Spy × Family Mariya from Lupine the Third Memory of Flames TOKYO CRISIS

from Lupine the Third Memory of Flames TOKYO CRISIS Leg from Made in Abyss

from Made in Abyss Percy Rollo from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury La Source from Rebirth: 1999

from Rebirth: 1999 Tasha from MapleStory

from MapleStory Asagi Mutsuki from Blue Archive

from Blue Archive Kanihime from Onmyoji

from Onmyoji Neon from Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Chinese VA for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

Chen Yang has voiced Vivian in the Chinese dub. Chen Yang has previously worked on the following characters:

Chiori from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Shroma from Lost Indefinitely

from Lost Indefinitely Mesa from Sword of Suzuran

