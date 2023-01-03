Warzone 2.0: Top 5 low recoil weapons to use during Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 house a vast collection of modern weapons that deliver a fast TTK (time-to-kill), bullet velocity, damage range, and high rate of fire. While such attributes are unique for each weapon class, weapon recoil and stability are the most prominent factors in determining the outcome of gunfights in any first-person shooter title.

Among these tactical firearms, some stand out from the rest due to their minimal recoil and weapon kicks, which allow players to accurately shoot down their opponents. This article looks at some of these low-recoil weapons that players can use during Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2.0 to get that coveted Warzone Victory with ease.

The 5 best low recoil loadouts to use during Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2.0

With Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith 2.0 feature, players are provided with endless possibilities to customize their weapons to suit their playstyle, allowing them to unlock new attachments and tuning categories to achieve negligible recoil and better weapon handleability.

While close-range gunfights rely more on maneuverability and hip fire accuracy, medium and long-range engagements require accuracy, as you need to shoot down your opponents precisely. For this purpose, the following are the five best low-recoil weapons to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded:

1) M13B (Assault Rifle)

The M13B assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Introduced in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0, the M13B assault rifle delivers a high rate of fire and minimal recoil thanks to its short-stroke piston system. Part of the Bruen Ops weapons platform, the M13B can be unlocked by defeating the Chemist in the DMZ game mode and successfully exfil with his dropped weapon.

While the M13B isn't much of a heavy-hitter, the following loadouts provide a stealthy, low-profile build that delivers a realistic TTK, allowing players to beam their opponents from a distance.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

2) Lachmann-556

The Lachmann-556 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-556 provides mobility similar to the Lachmann Sub SMG with heavy firepower and accuracy.

Thanks to its consistent and viable performance in most combat situations, the Lachmann-556 is deemed the "Grau 5.56" of Warzone 2.0, the weapon that dominated Verdansk back in Call of Duty Warzone.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

3) STB 556

The STB 556 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

A fantastic assault rifle that manages a decent rate of fire and bullet velocity, the STB 556 is the ideal weapon for close to mid-range engagements. While maintaining a low recoil pattern, the STB 556 falls short due to a significant damage drop-off at long ranges, making it a better sniper-support weapon to finish downed enemies.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42 Round Mag

4) MX9

The MX9 SMG in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The submachine version of the STB 556, the MX9 SMG is modified specifically for close-range engagements, using SMG rounds to deliver a higher rate of fire and mobility. Also available as ground loot, the MX9 possesses manageable recoil that works well as an accurate secondary weapon for room clearance and close-quarter gunfights.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Magazine: 32 Round Mag

5) M4

The M4 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The most consistent weapon in the Call of Duty franchise is the M4A1 assault rifle. Called the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, this assault rifle is a balanced, all-round primary weapon that delivers a high rate of fire, good damage output, manageable recoil, and mobility, making it ideal for players of all skill levels.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

