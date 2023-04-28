Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal feels developers are "trolling" the playerbase

WhosImmortal is no stranger to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community. The content creator frequently shares insights into the latest Call of Duty games and has accumulated over 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. In a recent video, WhosImmortal talked about how he feels that the developers of the battle royale title might just be trolling the playerbase and shared his reasons for this claim.

Warzone 2 has received mixed responses from the community. Ever since the title was first revealed, fans have complained about the game's looting mechanics and the in-game economy. Soon, adhering to the requests, changes were implemented. Even now, the developers are criticized for not listening to the community.

For instance, modes like Plunder were heavily requested, and the developers took over two Seasons to deliver the mode. But that's just one example. In the video titled "WARZONE 2 Is Trolling Us....", WhosImmortal pointed out various reasons why he felt like the developers were joking with the player base.

WhosImmortal talks about the broken state of Warzone 2

As already mentioned, the battle royale title is far from perfect, and almost six months after launch, it still lacks various features that were present in the previous iteration of the game.

WhosImmortal has always been vocal about these issues and highlights areas where he believes the game is not doing enough for its community. In the video, the content creator laid out the following reasons:

1) Trophy Hunt event

Trophy Hunt is a limited-time event currently active in the Battle Royale title and Modern Warfare 2. When players eliminate their enemies, they pick up certain Trophies, which can be redeemed for various in-game items. However, it appears that the event's reward system is broken. One of the rewards is the Battle Pass 1 Tier Skip which costs 30 Trophies.

While players should only be able to avail them once, due to the game's broken state, they can redeem them multiple times and level up their Battle Passes quickly. But that's not the end of it. Redeeming a certain number of items rewards players with Mastery ones. For instance, purchasing 10 items using Trophies should reward one with a Roze Operator skin.

However, there are reports of cases where no matter how many items players purchase, their progression toward these rewards doesn't count.

2) Reselling skins from Warzone 1

Developers promised that Warzone 2 would start off with a clean slate with new store items and bundles. Unfortunately, the most recent Soap Going Dark Bundle proves it to be otherwise. In the bundle, along with the Soap Operator skin, there are two weapon blueprints.

These two blueprints look strikingly similar to Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone 1's Call of Duty Endowment pack weapon blueprints. Except for giving them a glossy finish, the overall design is exactly the same.

3) Combat Records and name tags on Plunder

Usually, when players aim at their targets, a small icon pops up on top that helps identify whether they are from the enemy team or are friendly. Fans have been calling this identification method a bit confusing as oftentimes, the human eye cannot immediately notice a small dot of color.

Hence, the community has been demanding name tags to make it easier for players to identify their targets properly. While this feature is yet to be available in any other game mode, it is surprisingly present in Plunder.

Another point that WhosImmortal highlighted is the bugged-out Combat Records in Warzone 2. At the moment, Combat Records combine statistics from both Battle Royale game modes as well as Plunder. Since Plunder is more casual, players can easily rake up kills, and it will count towards one's Battle Royale statistics, which is usually much harder and thus provides fake data.

These are all the reasons behind WhosImmortal's notion of Warzone 2 trolling its player base. With the game recently losing its player count by huge chunks, issues like these should be a top priority for developers to acknowledge and resolve.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes