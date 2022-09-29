Warzone Season 5 mid-season update: All “Warzone Stories” Calling Cards rewards revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 mid-season update is the final major update for the battle royale title, closing the fifth and final season on September 28. Highlighting some of the game's most notable moments, players who log in during this update will receive free and exciting rewards.

The mid-season update aims to conclude the Warzone chapter memorably with the introduction of the brand new Lienna 57 LMG and BP50 Assault Rifle, the arrival of villainous operators Rorke and Seraph, and a brand new game mode playlist to keep players entertained for the remainder of the season.

Warzone Season 5 mid-season update rewards players with free player calling cards

Raven Software wishes to commemorate some of the fond memories that Warzone players and the community have cherished throughout the years. Titled "Warzone Stories", the series features a collection of calling cards, each denoting the ups and downs of the popular multiplayer game that got the community talking.

From the dominating Grau meta to the Roze skin's sneaky onslaught, the following calling cards are in-game player banner cosmetics that are available to everyone for free from day one as a token of appreciation to the community for being part of these fun and memorable moments.

Warzone Stories: King Grau!

The "King Grau!" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

Starting off first is a card that remembers the Grau meta, which was the talk of the town after its arrival in Warzone's initial days at Verdansk. Called the "King Grau!" calling card, this player banner is perfect for those gamers who are fond of this Modern Warfare assault rifle.

With the Grau 5.56 joining the meta once again with the arrival of Season 5 'Last Stand' and beginning its reign of dominance for one last time, Raven Software stated this in the recently released player banner:

"The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great weapons. Let’s celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned."

Warzone Stories: Cracked Meta!

The "Cracked Meta!" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

Raven Software certainly hasn't shied away from admitting their highs and lows, especially when it comes to weapon balancing. Called the "Cracked Meta!", Raven Software is finally acknowledging how "broken" the DMR 14 from Black Ops Cold War was, honoring those who still use this heavy-hitting weapon.

The calling card states:

"A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the “cracked” DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone. If you’re still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well."

Warzone Stories: Eagle Child!

The "Eagle Child!" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty acronyms and internet slang have been present in the gaming industry since the franchise's multiplayer days. Even though they're commonly used by content creators, the average player may not be familiar with them and will often check the internet for answers.

One such acronym is the infamous Eagle Child or Ego Chal, which refers to challenging an opponent knowing that they are at a disadvantage, whether that means their health or positioning. Representing the naive users who dared to ask, Raven Software's calling card reads:

"We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it’s “Ego Challenge” or “Eagle Child”, we want you to feel represented either way."

Warzone Stories: Big Fish!

The "Big Fish" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

People claim to always have a "bigger fish to fry", but Raven Software didn't hold back from taking a shot at those who couldn't tell the difference. Subtly making fun of the criticism and trolls that flood their posts, Raven Software sets the facts straight with the official description:

"Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it’s a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented."

Warzone Stories: Pest Control!

The "Pest control!" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

The Roze Operator skin has been the talking point of the game's 'pay-to-win' system for quite some time now. Capable of camoflaging easily in the dark and making it almost impossible to land accurate shots on her, Raven Software seems to acknowledge that fact with this highly controversial skin:

"We’ve all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma’s house, there’s a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles."

Warzone Stories: Swap-Seat-Snipe!

The "Swap-Seat-Snipe!" Calling Card reward (Image via Activision)

One memorable aspect of Warzone Pacific was the addition of planes, allowing players to fly across the vast open skies of Caldera while they were fired upon from below. Raven Software honors those sniping enthusiasts who took their accuracy to the next level while sitting in the back seat of a plane:

"We have seen some absolutely incredible content come from planes, with one of the most impressive being the wealth of snipes from the passenger seat. Equip this Calling Card while sniping from 1,000ft up to show your opponents just how calculated it was."

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

