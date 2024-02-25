What is the best SMG in Apex Legends Season 20?

Apex Legends Season 20 introduced a series of nerfs to the SMG weapon class. From the R99 to the Volt, the fan-favorite weapons were seeing massive tuning changes to counteract the growing reliance on aim-assist, and how strongly it performs with sub-machine guns equipped in hand. In a way, Respawn Entertainment's new changes drastically lowered the effectiveness of this weapon class.

However, while the R99 and Volt saw a decrease in their bullet capacities and a bump in their recoil patterns, the C.A.R. SMG remained somewhat unchanged.

It received minor tweaks, but judging from how the Seasons have been progressing, it would not be wrong to imply that this weapon might be the new meta pick for the sub-machine class.

Is C.A.R. SMG the best SMG in Apex Legends Season 20?

The C.A.R. SMG has seen minor tweaks since the debut of Apex Legends Season 20. Compared to its competitor, it remains the strongest in its class, carrying the potential to one clip a 200 HP target.

This sub-machine gun carries the fastest time-to-kill stats than any of the other weapons in its class. Its high damage and fire rate make it the perfect secondary weapon to carry in-game.

The Apex Legends Season 20 patch, catering to the needs of the masses, nerfed sub-machine guns as a whole. The Digitla-Threat Gold rarity accessory was removed from this weapon class, making this weapon class almost redundant in most cases.

However, while the likes of the R99 and Volt are seeing much less playtime, players have slowly discovered how powerful the C.A.R. SMG truly is. Though the weapon lacks the traditional "laser sight" attachment, it features some of the best hip-fire accuracy in the game.

For close-range combat, there are only a few weapons that can go head-to-head against the C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends Season 20.

The C.A.R. has a unique feature that allows it to use both light ammunition and heavy ammunition. Furthermore, it can also use attachments from both ammunition classes, meaning, you can opt for either a Light Extended Magazine or a Heavy Extended Magazine in your games.

With these features, this weapon provides players with a new level of versatility, surpassing the ranks of its competitors. In our books, we definitely rank this weapon S-tier in the current meta.

