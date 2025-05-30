What is Combat Chest in Marvel Rivals and how to use it

Combat Chest is the new destination in Marvel Rivals to claim your favorite superheroes' costumes and their associated items. This is simply a boon for players who want exclusive costumes for their favorite superhero without breaking the bank.

The Chest arrives with the Season 2.5 update and can be considered as a mini battlepass in the game. It offers over 20 rewards, including some exclusive costumes for popular superheroes. However, there are certain criteria that must be fulfilled to claim all the rewards.

This article highlights the Combat Chest and guides you on how to use it.

What is Combat Chest in Marvel Rivals

Much like the Battle Pass, the Combat Chest features more than 20 exclusive rewards for players. These items include some of the latest skins for Storm, Magneto, and Mr. Fantastic, which are exclusive to this chest. The rewards are categorized into two types: Advanced and Standard (Free).

All new emotes from the Chest (Image via NetEase Games)

Standard rewards can be claimed for free, while Advanced rewards require you to purchase the Premium Edition for 690 Lattice, which is approximately $7. Players who prefer not to spend money can still claim a few rewards from the chest, like sprays and nameplates.

The Combat Chest is available for a limited time, concluding six weeks after activation for players using the free version. However, those who purchase the Premium Edition can keep the chest permanently and claim all the rewards at any time.

How to use Combat Chest in Marvel Rivals

To activate the Combat Chest, you need to play matches and gather XP to increase the level bar. There are 24 levels in total, and each level contains some exclusive rewards to claim. As you play matches and gather experience, the Level bar will increase, eventually upgrading you to the next level. Once you reach a new level, you can claim all the rewards from the previous one.

A still of the new Magneto costume in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you prefer not to wait to fill the level bar, you can speed up the process by purchasing levels with Lattice. Each level will cost you 200 Lattice, i.e, $2. Hence, you must require 4600 Lattice to claim all the rewards showcased in the Chest. That being said, this offer is for a limited time and will conclude on July 11, 2025.

