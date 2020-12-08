What does GTA 5 Premium Edition include?

GTA 5's initial release in 2013 pales in comparison to the amount of content that has been added to its online component GTA Online.
With time, GTA Online's economy has become increasingly unforgiving, and the cost of in-game items has grown exponentially as per the addition of new content with every update.
On May 14, 2020, Rockstar announced GTA 5 Premium Edition, which fills these gaps for newer players and makes their introduction to GTA Online a lot more forgiving.
GTA 5 Premium Edition: What it contains and who it's for
GTA 5 Premium Edition contains the base story, GTA Online, a bonus of $1,000,000 for GTA Online and, most importantly, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.
The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack delivers the most value to new players as it contains goodies valued at over $10,000,000, that would take players hundreds of hours of gameplay to earn from the in-game economy.
While the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack offers players properties and businesses that give them a springboard to start their activities, the properties themselves are not necessarily the best. Most of them are the cheapest options that are in the most cumbersome locations of the map to access like Paleto Bay.
The complimentary business of Counterfeit Cash Factory is also not worth it as it makes little to no profit for players, especially since the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack does not include the upgrades for the business which are essential to turn a profit.
All in all, GTA 5's Premium Edition is a decent starting point for fresh players but is not worth it for players who are willing to grind and build their businesses as per their liking.
List of everything included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
Properties
- Executive Office - Maze Bank West $1,000,000
- Gunrunning Bunker - Paleto Forest $1,165,000
- Counterfeit Cash Factory - Grand Senora Desert $845,000
- Biker Clubhouse - Great Chapparal $200,000
- Apartment (low-end 2-car) - 1561 San Vitus St $99,000
- 10 Car Garage - 1337 Exceptionalists Way $112,500
Subtotal Value $3,421,500
Vehicles
- Dune FAV - $1,130,500
- Maibatsu Frogger - $1,300,000
- Enus Windsor - $845,000
- Obey Omnis - $701,000
- Coquette Classic - $665,000
- Grotti Turismo R - $500,000
- Pegassi Vortex - $356,000
- Enus Huntley S - $195,000
- Western Zombie Chopper - $122,000
- Bravado Banshee - $105,000
Subtotal Value - $5,919,500
Weapons and more
- Compact Grenade Launcher $45,000
- Marksman Rifle $15,750
- Compact Rifle $14,650
- 31 outfits and 61 tattoos $2,628,985
Subtotal Value - $2,704,385
Total Asset Value - $12,045,385
Total Asset Value - $12,045,385

Total Value including Cash Bonus - $13,045,385