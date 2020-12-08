What does GTA 5 Premium Edition include?

GTA 5's initial release in 2013 pales in comparison to the amount of content that has been added to its online component GTA Online.

With time, GTA Online's economy has become increasingly unforgiving, and the cost of in-game items has grown exponentially as per the addition of new content with every update.

On May 14, 2020, Rockstar announced GTA 5 Premium Edition, which fills these gaps for newer players and makes their introduction to GTA Online a lot more forgiving.

GTA 5 Premium Edition: What it contains and who it's for

GTA 5 Premium Edition contains the base story, GTA Online, a bonus of $1,000,000 for GTA Online and, most importantly, the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack delivers the most value to new players as it contains goodies valued at over $10,000,000, that would take players hundreds of hours of gameplay to earn from the in-game economy.

While the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack offers players properties and businesses that give them a springboard to start their activities, the properties themselves are not necessarily the best. Most of them are the cheapest options that are in the most cumbersome locations of the map to access like Paleto Bay.

The complimentary business of Counterfeit Cash Factory is also not worth it as it makes little to no profit for players, especially since the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack does not include the upgrades for the business which are essential to turn a profit.

All in all, GTA 5's Premium Edition is a decent starting point for fresh players but is not worth it for players who are willing to grind and build their businesses as per their liking.

List of everything included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Properties

Executive Office - Maze Bank West $1,000,000

Gunrunning Bunker - Paleto Forest $1,165,000

Counterfeit Cash Factory - Grand Senora Desert $845,000

Biker Clubhouse - Great Chapparal $200,000

Apartment (low-end 2-car) - 1561 San Vitus St $99,000

10 Car Garage - 1337 Exceptionalists Way $112,500

Subtotal Value $3,421,500

Vehicles

Dune FAV - $1,130,500

Maibatsu Frogger - $1,300,000

Enus Windsor - $845,000

Obey Omnis - $701,000

Coquette Classic - $665,000

Grotti Turismo R - $500,000

Pegassi Vortex - $356,000

Enus Huntley S - $195,000

Western Zombie Chopper - $122,000

Bravado Banshee - $105,000

Subtotal Value - $5,919,500

Weapons and more

Compact Grenade Launcher $45,000

Marksman Rifle $15,750

Compact Rifle $14,650

31 outfits and 61 tattoos $2,628,985

Subtotal Value - $2,704,385

Total Asset Value - $12,045,385