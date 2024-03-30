What is the level cap in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Dragon's Dogma 2 is such a vast, detailed game that it can be hard to figure out what the level cap is. Players just keep gaining more character levels, even after beating the game for the first time, and diving into New Game+ mode. Many players are curious just where the grind ends. Some gamers want to hit the level cap in any RPG they play, but it’s not always going to be feasible.

That goes especially for Dragon's Dogma 2, which has a truly staggering level cap. Let’s dive into this topic, and figure out just what is viable for players seeking to completely maximize their character level in Capcom’s latest action RPG.

Dragon's Dogma 2’s level cap explored

The higher your stats and the farther you go, the easier many fights get (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 has a completely ridiculous level cap of 999. The original game capped out at level 200, but you can go so much farther in this sequel. Whether that means the content was planned for players far into the future, or if the developers just wanted players to have the freedom to play and grind as long as they want, that remains unknown.

However, some suggest that you will stop gaining stat points around level 200 in Dragon's Dogma 2, making the level 999 level cap more than a bit pointless. The required exp players will need to go that far is so staggering it could take several years of grinding to even achieve that goal.

It’s unlikely that players will hit the level cap of 999 in Dragon's Dogma 2 anytime soon, unless they're using programs like CheatEngine, or perhaps through modifying their game. That could land players a ban though, so they should be careful. It’s also unlikely players will even hit character level 100 in their first playthrough without serious grinding.

You can easily get into the 60s or 70s with enough time and effort (Image via Capcom)

There are plenty of reasons to return to the game in New Game+, though. If you missed out on the game’s True Ending, you could go back through and unlock it in the second attempt. Since the game doesn't have multiple save slots, your only other option is to start the game from scratch.

You could also take the time to complete sidequests you skipped, ignored, or otherwise did not find. Some quests can be easily missed, if you don’t explore the whole map. That’s the beauty of a game—there’s so much to see and do. You can play in a wide variety of ways, and there are secrets scattered across the map.

The more you play, the more vocations you unlook, the more potentially powerful the Warfarer vocation is, as well. It has the ability to let players use any non-Maister ability they’ve unlocked, so it could really shine with longer gameplay times.

