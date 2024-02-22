What are Mogstools in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Mogstools in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are locations you’ll find across the map as you explore this vast world. Each region appears to have one, and will require you to solve a cute little puzzle before you can unlock the features it possesses. Before you even come across one of these spots in the game, you’ll surely have acquired a small fortune in Moogle Medals. Although, this will depend on how much you explore and how many boxes you break along the way.

We’ll go over what makes these Mogstools in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth so important, and offer some tips on how you can easily get the Mooglets home for the various locations you’ll come across in-game.

Disclaimer: This article features spoilers on mechanics and locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Mogstools in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a new place to spend Moogle Medals

It's worth it to complete these puzzles (Image via Square Enix)

You might stumble upon the first Mogstool in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as early as the Kalm grasslands. Again, it depends on how aggressive you are in your exploration. I highly advise searching every map to completion before moving on with the story - it helps you level up and unlock features like this.

Once you come upon one of these locations, you can enter it. The Moogles inside need your help in rounding up the Mooglets. Each region’s puzzle gets progressively more difficult, but they aren’t too challenging. Succeed, and you’ll gain the ability to spend your Moogle Medals at these shops.

Among minor items and useful accessories, several of the Skill Books that characters need for growth are found in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Mogstools. You’ll also occasionally find key items for several of the game’s sidequests in these, so it’s worth exploring them. You can find Moogle Medals practically anywhere too, so always smash up any ShinRa boxes you find.

Tips for easily succeeding at the Mogstool puzzles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Grab 'em and run away with 'em (Image via Square Enix)

Each one of these puzzles will require you to round up the Mooglets. They have a variety of attacks and ways to trip you up: throwing bombs, banana peels, or blasts of wind. If you run towards them, they run in the opposite direction. With that in mind, take the time to run around them in a wide berth, to make sure they head in the direction you want.

Another useful fact to note is that if a Mooglet collides with a whirlwind, they are temporarily stunned. Take this time to hold L2 and grab them. You’ll have a few seconds to carry them right into the pen - or as close as possible to it. At that point, you can just walk them right in with the rest.

You can lose these mini-games and have to redo them, but it isn’t made clear by the UI. After a few hits by things, I wound up losing and having to restart.

You can find our full review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here. The title will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.