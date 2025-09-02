What is Objective Airdrop in Battlefield 2042?

Objective Airdrop is a task present in Tier 2 of the Week 3 missions in Battlefield 2042. Many players may find it confusing and struggle to figure out how to complete it. Since this challenge must be completed to unlock Tier 3 missions, it plays a crucial role in progressing through the Week 3 objectives.
Completing these tasks grants you many experience points (XP), which help you progress and complete the free Battle Pass added after the Battlefield 6 open beta.
In this article, we explain what the Objective Airdrop means and how you can complete it easily in Battlefield 2042.
Objective Airdrop in Battlefield 2042 explained
Objective Airdrop requires you to land directly onto an objective point while it is being contested in Battlefield 2042. To do this, you must be inside a vehicle that enters the objective area. Once the vehicle reaches the zone, either you or your teammates need to exit and drop directly into the objective to contest it. The task will not count if the objective is already captured by your team.
This works with both air and ground transport vehicles, such as the MAV, helicopters, or the YUV-2 Pondhawk.
The simplest method is to squad up with friends, enter a match, and secure an air vehicle or a transport vehicle like the MAV. Then head toward an objective that is being contested. When the vehicle reaches the objective radius, you or your teammates should exit to complete the task.
Keep in mind that the mission requires you to perform the Objective Airdrop three times before it is marked as complete. Repeat the process until all three are done.
All Week 3 missions in Battlefield 2042
Tier 1
- Logistic Ribbons earned - 0/3
- Vehicle damage inflicted with Shoulder-Launched Missiles - 0/100
- Kills and assists with vehicles - 0/5
Tier 2
- Distance traveled in an Air Vehicle (km) - 0/5
- Vehicle health repaired - 0/500
- Objectives Airdrops performed - 0/3
Tier 3
- Vehicles destroyed - 0/4
- Kills from a distance of 100 m or more - 0/10
- Multikills performed with an explosive - 0/2
Weekly Bonus Mission
- Damage inflicted to vehicles while playing as Engineer - 0/2000
