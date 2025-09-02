What is Objective Airdrop in Battlefield 2042?

Objective Airdrop is a task present in Tier 2 of the Week 3 missions in Battlefield 2042. Many players may find it confusing and struggle to figure out how to complete it. Since this challenge must be completed to unlock Tier 3 missions, it plays a crucial role in progressing through the Week 3 objectives.

Ad

Completing these tasks grants you many experience points (XP), which help you progress and complete the free Battle Pass added after the Battlefield 6 open beta.

In this article, we explain what the Objective Airdrop means and how you can complete it easily in Battlefield 2042.

Objective Airdrop in Battlefield 2042 explained

Objective Airdrop requires you to land directly onto an objective point while it is being contested in Battlefield 2042. To do this, you must be inside a vehicle that enters the objective area. Once the vehicle reaches the zone, either you or your teammates need to exit and drop directly into the objective to contest it. The task will not count if the objective is already captured by your team.

Ad

Trending

Week 3 missions (Image via EA)

This works with both air and ground transport vehicles, such as the MAV, helicopters, or the YUV-2 Pondhawk.

Ad

The simplest method is to squad up with friends, enter a match, and secure an air vehicle or a transport vehicle like the MAV. Then head toward an objective that is being contested. When the vehicle reaches the objective radius, you or your teammates should exit to complete the task.

Keep in mind that the mission requires you to perform the Objective Airdrop three times before it is marked as complete. Repeat the process until all three are done.

Ad

Also read: How to get Logistics Ribbons in BF 2042

All Week 3 missions in Battlefield 2042

Tier 1

Logistic Ribbons earned - 0/3

Vehicle damage inflicted with Shoulder-Launched Missiles - 0/100

Kills and assists with vehicles - 0/5

Tier 2

Distance traveled in an Air Vehicle (km) - 0/5

Vehicle health repaired - 0/500

Objectives Airdrops performed - 0/3

Tier 3

Vehicles destroyed - 0/4

Kills from a distance of 100 m or more - 0/10

Multikills performed with an explosive - 0/2

Ad

Weekly Bonus Mission

Damage inflicted to vehicles while playing as Engineer - 0/2000

Also read: Will Battlefield 6 feature Ray Tracing?

For the latest Battlefield news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.