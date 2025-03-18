What is Override in Battlefield 2042? New PvE mode explained

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 18, 2025 21:45 GMT
Override in Battlefield 2042 explored (Image via EA)
Override in Battlefield 2042 explored (Image via EA)

Override in Battlefield 2042 is a new PvE mode. It is a four-player game mode where you are tasked with clearing waves of AI War Machines as you move through the objectives. It is essentially a fun co-op activity with your friends, where you can enjoy the thrill of destruction without having to worry about competition.

Here is everything you need to know about Override in Battlefield 2042.

Also read: How to claim all free rewards in Battlefield 2042 War Machine Event

Detailed overview of Override in Battlefield 2042

Override is a brand-new Rush PvE game mode introduced with the limited-time War Machine event. It launched on March 18, 2025, with patch 8.6.0, and features a four-player mode where you are up against waves of AI War Machines.

This new mode has been described as “Flesh vs. Steel,” where the core objective is “to kill.” Head into battle with your favorite loadouts, coordinate with your friends, and make quick tactical decisions to come out victorious against the AI machines. This game mode is set to test your gun skills, positioning, and most importantly, teamwork, when a horde of enemies charge toward you and your friends.

The Override mode features a total of four maps for you to play on. These are:

  • Redacted
  • Arica Harbor
  • Exposure
  • Noshahr Canals

These maps will provide a ton of variation in gameplay as you get to traverse through open terrains and narrow canals, each having its eerie atmosphere, all the while testing your patience and skill.

Check out: Does Battlefield 2042 have crossplay?

This covers everything you need to know about the new Rush PvE mode Override in Battlefield 2042. Hop into a game and destroy everything in your path to be victorious against the machines.

Read more Battlefield 2042 articles here:

