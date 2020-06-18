When does the Podium Car change in GTA Online?

GTA: Online's Diamond Casino offers you a chance to win a flashy new vehicle for no cost at all.

The usually expensive podium cars can be won by spinning the Lucky Wheel for free.

Podium Car in GTA: Online

GTA: Online is not only one of the most unique and expansive online multiplayer experiences, but it is also one that is very rewarding. The game receives a weekly update every Thursday that keeps the players on their toes.

GTA: Online had a considerable player base upon launch. Rockstar Games has been successful in retaining the player base over the course of 5 years.

The game releases periodic content updates such as the Doomsday Heist, Arena War, After Hours, and most recently the Diamond Casino Resort update.

The Diamond Casino Resort is located in East Vinewood and is a luxurious casino and resort. Players can buy a Penthouse on top of the Casino, which is by far the most luxurious accommodation you can get in GTA: Online. It allows you to make personal customizations and to throw parties.

You get 1000 free chips from the cashier at the casino every day. One chip is equal to one in-game dollar. However, The Podium Car is a major reason why players love the Diamond Casino.

What is the Podium Car in GTA Online and when does it change?

The Diamond Casino has a Lucky Wheel Spin, and players can potentially win a number of different rewards in each spin. Among the rewards is the Podium Car, a flashy vehicle that will be available for free if the dial luckily ends up on it.

The Podium Car is changed every Thursday once the Weekly Updates roll out during the day. Be sure to keep an eye out for the weekly update so you don't miss your chance to win a flashy new vehicle for no cost at all.

