Where is the dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Unlocking the dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign is more than just a cosmetic feature — it’s a fun way to switch up your Nightfarer’s look as you head deeper into expeditions. While gear and Relics carry the weight of combat, having the ability to change your skin allows you to give your character a personal touch. FromSoftware didn’t include the dresser just for show, but you’ll need to earn it.

Here's what needs to be done to get the dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Unlocking the dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign

Garb for the Duchess in Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

To activate the dresser, you must complete two expeditions where you defeat two different Nightlords.

The first one is Gladius, Beast of Night. He’s the final boss of the Tricephalos expedition. This three-headed beast (Tricephalos) is weak to Holy damage. Once he is defeated, the game unlocks six more Nightlords for you to challenge. After that, you must beat at least one of them. Beating these two specific bosses — Gladius and any of the new six — will unlock the dresser for you.

If you're looking for the easiest path, then Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, is the recommended second fight. It's slower than the others, doesn’t deal as much damage, and is weak to Fire damage.

Dresser location in the Roundtable Hold

The Roundtable Hold in Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Once both required Nightlords are defeated, return to the Roundtable Hold. The dresser is now unlocked and can be found near the fireplace on the eastern side of the Hold.

What the dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign does

The dresser in Elden Ring Nightreign allows you to change your Nightfarer’s skin. Once unlocked, it gives you access to three basic outfits:

Standard

Dawn

Darkness

These outfits must be purchased using Murk, which is the in-game currency used for cosmetics.

Dawn costs 1,400 Murk

Darkness costs 3,500 Murk

How to get more Murk

You can earn Murk by selling Relics at the Small Jar Bazaar. After each expedition, you receive several Relics that come in different rarities. Selling extras from your expedition hauls is the easiest way to collect enough Murk for outfits.

Additionally, completing more of each expedition — especially reaching Day 2 or defeating the Nightlord — gives you bonus Murk. Just by playing regularly and progressing, you’ll naturally collect what you need over time.

