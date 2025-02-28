Where to find Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Mystery Bone is an essential upgrade material in Monster Hunter Wilds. Although its description says it is "too fragile to use in crafting," you can obtain this item to enhance some armor and unlock a new weapon tree path. Notably, finding this item should be straightforward and can be done in the early game if you know the specific locations to look at.

Ad

This guide highlights how to get and then utilize Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds: All known locations

Find Mystery Bones from the Bonepiles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Several types of Bones are available in MH Wilds, and all of them are essential for specific upgrades. Notably, these are obtainable in multiple regions in the Forbidden Lands. To get the Mystery Bone, travel to one of the following locations first:

Ad

Trending

Windward Plains

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Windward Plains is unlocked pretty early in the story, where you can look for the Bonepile locations marked on the map. You can find the spots by looking for the yellow symbol.

After reaching the locations, you will find monster skeletons lying on the ground. Get close to them and tap the interact button to gather Mystery Bones. A single Bonepile usually contains three items.

Ad

However, as mentioned before, you may not find only Mystery Bones in one Bonepile as other types of Bones are also available in the game.

Also read: All Talismans and their skills in MH Wilds

Mystery Bones as mission rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are several optional missions available in the game that grant you Mystery Bones upon completion. Here's a list of all of them:

Ad

Buggin' in the Desert (Windward Plains)

The Desert is Demanding (Windward Plains)

Beware the Chatacabra (Windward Plains)

Sand Sea Surges (Windward Plains)

Fire Starter (Windward Plains)

Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest (Scarlet Forest)

A Sharp Sort (Scarlet Forest)

Every Rose... (Scarlet Forest)

Tussle in Pink (Scarlet Forest)

Forest Outlaw (Scarlet Forest)

Meanwhile, completing some assignments will also give Mystery Bones as a reward. Here's the list:

Hot on Their Tails (Windward Plains)

Balahara of the Sandsea (Windward Plains)

Pinnacle of the Pack (Windward Plains)

A Stage of Rose and Thorn (Scarlet Forest)

Drive Off the Congalala! (Scarlet Forest)

Ad

Hunting down several monsters, such as Bulaqchi, Porkeplume, and more, will also grant you the upgrade material.

Also read: How to Fast Travel in MH Wilds

Using Mystery Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

Forge the Bone armor using Mystery Bones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Mystery Bone is a prominent upgrade material to enhance your weapon or armor's stats. After you have visited your Smithy, Gemma, at base camp, you can check out the upgrade section.

Ad

The Forge/Upgrade Armor option has a dedicated Bone segment where you forge various armor. There are 12 upgrade options, each of which requires 12 Mystery Bones. Meanwhile, forging the Chatacabra Greaves also requires 12 Mystery Bones.

Unlock your weapon's Bone skill tree using two Mystery Bones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Furthermore, you can enhance your weapons early in the game with two Mystery Bones. It is also achievable from Gemma, where you must unlock the Bone skill tree.

Ad

Check out more Monster Hunter Wilds news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.