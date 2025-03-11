Where to find Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Novacrystal is an important equipment material in Monster Hunter Wilds, required for several crafting recipes. While the item can be obtained from the Mining Outcrop available in various regions, you must reach the High Rank first. Consequently, mark the Mining Outcrop on the map, and travel to its location for a chance to acquire the said material.

This article highlights all the details on how to easily obtain the Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds: All known locations

Farm the Mining Outcrops to obtain Novacrystals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As the acquisition of Novacrystal can be achieved by farming Mining Outcrops, these can be located in various areas across the Forbidden Lands. Below are some of the areas where multiple Mining Outcrop sites can be found:

Windward Plains : 7, 9, 13, 16, 17

: 7, 9, 13, 16, 17 Scarlet Forest : 8, 13

: 8, 13 Oilwell Basin : 4, 6, 13, 16, 17

: 4, 6, 13, 16, 17 Iceshard Cliffs : 8, 18

: 8, 18 Ruins of Wyveria: 7, 8

It is important to acknowledge that there is a possibility of obtaining other materials from Mining Outcrops. Therefore, it is necessary to repeatedly attempt farming for Novacrystals in an efficient manner.

Access the in-game map and identify the blue icons marked with a question mark, which signify the Mining Outcrops. It is essential to attain the High Rank following the completion of the Low Rank story segment to obtain Novacrystals.

Defeat Gypceros

Fighting Gypceros can also grant you Novacrystals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

An alternative method to obtain Novacrystal involves defeating Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds. While the drop rate is categorized as two stars, you can create wounds on the creature's head and subsequently break it to acquire the material.

Meanwhile, undertaking the following optional quests may also yield Novacrystals as potential rewards:

When the Dust Settles…

Sinister Sneer

Troublemakers

Echoing from the Cliffs

The Struggle to Survive

The Chains of Life

Using Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Novacrystals are required to create several armors, weapons, and Talismans (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Novacrystal is classified as a level 7 rarity equipment material, possessing a value of 2440 Zenny. It is frequently employed in the crafting of armor, weapons, and Talismans within the game. Below are all the applications of Novacrystal.

Armor

Guardian Rathalos Helm

Artian Helm

Barina Greaves

Melahoa Roots

Gypceros Coil

Ingot Coil

Damascus Coil

Weapons

Rey Perkonis II

True Dragon Perforator

Rey Astrapi II

Regas Hyper

Venom's Kiss

Master Sabers

Dual Cleavers

Final Battleaxes

Ravager Blade

Poison King

Triumvirate Edge

Big Slugger

Iron Devil

Death Venom Hammer

Steel Assault

Tanksorcerer

Rey Perun II

Great Bagpipe

Crazed Melody

Rey Halilintar II

Chrome Gale

Rey Indra II

Chrome Lance

Babel Spear

Rey Szelatya II

High Chain Blitz

Rey Tonitrus II

Keen Edge

Chrome Accelerator

Rey Kuara II

Smithy's Pride

Viperine Saber

Talismans

Blessing Charm III

Blight Charm II

Dragon Charm II

Extension Charm III

Geology Charm III

Sanity Charm II

