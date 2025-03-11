Where to find Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds

Novacrystal is an important equipment material in Monster Hunter Wilds, required for several crafting recipes. While the item can be obtained from the Mining Outcrop available in various regions, you must reach the High Rank first. Consequently, mark the Mining Outcrop on the map, and travel to its location for a chance to acquire the said material.
This article highlights all the details on how to easily obtain the Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds: All known locations
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
As the acquisition of Novacrystal can be achieved by farming Mining Outcrops, these can be located in various areas across the Forbidden Lands. Below are some of the areas where multiple Mining Outcrop sites can be found:
- Windward Plains: 7, 9, 13, 16, 17
- Scarlet Forest: 8, 13
- Oilwell Basin: 4, 6, 13, 16, 17
- Iceshard Cliffs: 8, 18
- Ruins of Wyveria: 7, 8
It is important to acknowledge that there is a possibility of obtaining other materials from Mining Outcrops. Therefore, it is necessary to repeatedly attempt farming for Novacrystals in an efficient manner.
Access the in-game map and identify the blue icons marked with a question mark, which signify the Mining Outcrops. It is essential to attain the High Rank following the completion of the Low Rank story segment to obtain Novacrystals.
Defeat Gypceros
An alternative method to obtain Novacrystal involves defeating Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds. While the drop rate is categorized as two stars, you can create wounds on the creature's head and subsequently break it to acquire the material.
Meanwhile, undertaking the following optional quests may also yield Novacrystals as potential rewards:
- When the Dust Settles…
- Sinister Sneer
- Troublemakers
- Echoing from the Cliffs
- The Struggle to Survive
- The Chains of Life
Read more: All optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds
Using Novacrystal in Monster Hunter Wilds
Novacrystal is classified as a level 7 rarity equipment material, possessing a value of 2440 Zenny. It is frequently employed in the crafting of armor, weapons, and Talismans within the game. Below are all the applications of Novacrystal.
Armor
- Guardian Rathalos Helm
- Artian Helm
- Barina Greaves
- Melahoa Roots
- Gypceros Coil
- Ingot Coil
- Damascus Coil
Weapons
- Rey Perkonis II
- True Dragon Perforator
- Rey Astrapi II
- Regas Hyper
- Venom's Kiss
- Master Sabers
- Dual Cleavers
- Final Battleaxes
- Ravager Blade
- Poison King
- Triumvirate Edge
- Big Slugger
- Iron Devil
- Death Venom Hammer
- Steel Assault
- Tanksorcerer
- Rey Perun II
- Great Bagpipe
- Crazed Melody
- Rey Halilintar II
- Chrome Gale
- Rey Indra II
- Chrome Lance
- Babel Spear
- Rey Szelatya II
- High Chain Blitz
- Rey Tonitrus II
- Keen Edge
- Chrome Accelerator
- Rey Kuara II
- Smithy's Pride
- Viperine Saber
Talismans
- Blessing Charm III
- Blight Charm II
- Dragon Charm II
- Extension Charm III
- Geology Charm III
- Sanity Charm II
Check out more Monster Hunter Wilds news updates below:
- All storyline monsters chapter-wise
- Where to find Mystery Bone in MH Wilds
- Where to find Iron Ore in MH Wilds
Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.