Where is the Impound Lot in GTA 5 Online?

The Impound Lot in GTA: Online and GTA 5.

Impound Lots in GTA Online are a good way to protect you from losing your precious vehicle collection as it prevents your vehicle being abandoned on a daily basis or even on an hourly count.

Cars blowing up and down the street is a common sight in GTA: Online and seasoned players have learned to insure their car ahead of time so as to not lose their precious vehicles in an impromptu deathmatch with another player.

Impound Lots are used by the police to seize your vehicle once the player has been killed by them and their personal vehicle happens to be nearby.

Also Read: How to Play GTA Vice City Online

However, it is not just in a fight with the police that the car will be sent to the Impound Lot. If the player abandons their personal vehicle and runs far enough from it, the car will be despawned and sent to the Impound Lot for the player to collect by paying $250.

Where is the Impound Lot in GTA: Online?

Location of the Impound Lot in GTA: Online (picture credits: steamcommunity)

The Impound Lot is located in LSPD Auto Impound, the same location where Franklin picks up the Tow Truck for a side mission with Tonisha in GTA 5's single-player campaign.

Players can pay a $250 fine to retrieve the vehicle or steal it by force. However, stealing it from the Impount Lot will result in 2-star Wanted Level.

Vehicles can be impounded as a result of them being abandoned in Freemode or being parked in a no-parking zone in the game.

Advertisement

Be sure to place your vehicle at a nearby safe house or a garage if you need to step out of your vehicle for an activity. Or simply, do not stray far enough from your vehicle for it to be impounded. Even though a $250 fine isn't too heavy, it is quite annoying to keep going back to the Impound Lot for your vehicle.

Also Read: The Last of Us Part II: New Character Details