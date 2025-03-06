Where to find Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds 

Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the numerous items players can use to forge weapons, armors, palico equipment, charms, kinsects, and other upgrades. It is a material that will take some time to unlock and luck to find, but all is worth it for this essential object.

This article guides you through the various locations where you can find Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

All the locations to find Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Carbalite Ore is a material that will primarily be found in mining outcrops. However, it is an ore that will only start spawning if you reach the High-Rank stage of the campaign. Some of the best locations to search for Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds are Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Iceshard Cliffs, Oilwell Basin, and Wyveria. Here are all the recommended areas for the ore located in these regions:

Windward Plains : Areas 2. 3, 4, 9, and 16.

: Areas 2. 3, 4, 9, and 16. Scarlet Forest : Areas 8, 12.

: Areas 8, 12. Iceshard Cliffs : Areas 8, 16.

: Areas 8, 16. Oilwell Basin : Area 13.

: Area 13. Wyveria: Area 5.

You can stop by Gemma the Smithy and craft the Geology Charm until level 3 to get Geologist Lvl. 3, which adds an item when you gather at Mining Outcrops.

How to mine the ore

When inside these locations, locate any mining outcrop and move closer to it. Once there, press the on-screen prompt to mine the ore. The default controls are as follows:

PS5 : Circle

: Circle Xbox : B

: B PC: F

Optional quests

Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Mining is not the only way to get Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can replay optional quests to get the material as one of the potential rewards. These are all the optional quests that drop the titular ore:

A Sharp Squad — Slay 8 Piragill

— Slay 8 Piragill Doshaguma Hunt — Hunt the Doshaguma

— Hunt the Doshaguma Annihilating Anguish — Hunt the Ajakaran

— Hunt the Ajakaran Blangonga Excursion — Hunt the Blangonga

— Hunt the Blangonga What We Protect — Hunt the Blangonga

— Hunt the Blangonga Astonishing Adaptability — Slay the Xu Wu

— Slay the Xu Wu As Gatekeeper — Hunt 2 Ajakaran

— Hunt 2 Ajakaran Opposition — Hunt the Xu Wu

— Hunt the Xu Wu Fur Damagings are Dislikeworthy — Hunt a Tempered Lala Barina and Tempered Congalala

— Hunt a Tempered Lala Barina and Tempered Congalala Continuing Conflict — Hunt a Tempered Rathian and Tempered Quematrice

