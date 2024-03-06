Who is Queen Marika in Elden Ring?

Queen Marika, the Eternal, is a divine being who is the reigning sovereign of the Lands Between in Elden Ring. Marika ruled the Lands Between until The Shattering plunged the realm into chaos and war. She is directly responsible for shattering the Elden Ring but is still revered by her loyal followers. Her children, the demigods, inherited the shards of the broken Elden Ring and became Shardbearers that the player must slay in mortal combat.

Marika is not encountered in the game, but her likeness and legacy are found in various areas throughout the Lands Between, including the Churches of Marika. These locations serve as an important point for players to collect Sacred Tears and converse with Melina about Marika herself.

This article takes a look at Queen Marika's life, lore, and how she is perceived in the Lands Between.

Diving into Queen Marika's history in Elden Ring

A painting of Godfrey, the First Elden Lord (Image via FromSoftware)

In Elden Ring, Queen Marika is heavily rumored to be a Numen, an ancient race of beings with the potential to be gods. Marika was bestowed the status of Godhood by The Greater Will, and she has been the divine ruler of the Lands Between ever since.

Many other cosmic beings fight for control over the Lands Between, but The Greater Will remains the victor, and its influence has taken a deep root in the culture of the realm. Along with her legion of followers, Marika protects the world from anything that undermines The Greater Will.

The Mountaintops of the Giants now lie scattered with the corpses of its inhabitants... (Image via FromSoftware)

The Lands Between is scarred by numerous wars that have taken place in the name of The Greater Will. The most notable one in recent history is the war against the Fire Giants up in the mountains.

Godfrey, Queen Marika's consort and Elden Lord of the Age of the Erdtree, led a host of his Tarnished and laid waste to the icy lands of the Fire Giants. Queen Marika wished to subdue the Flame of the Fellgod. This flame was worshipped by the Giants and was the only thing that could harm The Greater Will.

Who are the Demigods, and how are they related to Queen Marika?

All the Demigods in Elden Ring are Marika's children. They have each inherited a shard of the broken Elden Ring, and the player must defeat them in mortal combat to retrieve their runes.

Morgott and Mohg's Great Runes (Image via FromSoftware)

Marika had three children with Godfrey, the First Elden Lord. The first two children were a pair of Omen twins, cursed children that were considered blasphemy in the eyes of The Greater Will. Named Morgott and Mohg, they spent their entire lives underneath the capital, shunned away to live with the rest of the Omen.

Queen Marika and Godfrey's third child was a prodigy. Godwyn the Golden was brave, heroic, and mighty. He was adored throughout the land, even by the foes he bested in combat. One such foe is the mighty dragon Fortissax, who became one of Godwyn's closest allies, even protecting the prince in death.

Godwyn was the first demigod to perish (Image via FromSoftware)

Godwyn was murdered by Black Knife Assasins during the Night of the Black Knives. After his brutal murder, Queen Marika was plunged into grief and shattered the Elden Ring, which brought about the events of the game.

Malenia and General Radahn (Image via FromSoftware)

Marika's other children claimed pieces of the Elden Ring and began to fight each other for the right to rule the Lands Between.

Malenia took her host of Cleanrot Knights and rode them to Caelid to meet General Radahn in open battle. Morgott emerged from the sewers and appointed himself as protector of the Erdtree, swiftly laying down any claim to the throne.

Miquella, the Unalloyed wished to bring an end to the Age of the Erdtree but was kidnapped by Mohg, Lord of Blood, for nefarious reasons. The Lands Between would never be the same again as the world was thrust into chaos, and Queen Marika was nowhere to be seen.

Queen Marika's location in Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree

Messmer, the Impaler, is speculated to be one of Marika's children (Image via FromSoftware)

Queen Marika was punished by The Greater Will for shattering the Elden Ring. She and Radagon are trapped in the Erdtree and remain there until the player burns the roots guard the entrance.

The last fight with Radagon and the Elden Beast will give players access to Queen Marika as they take on the role of Elden Lord and become her new consort. This can be seen as a new cycle of events, but players ultimately have to choose what ending they would like.

Queen Marika is not speculated to be present in the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. The story will follow Miquella, but like with everything in the Lands Between, Marika's influence will find its way through.

This is a summary of who Marika is and the power she holds over the Lands Between. With the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC only a couple of months away, it's great to brush up on the lore of Elden Ring.

