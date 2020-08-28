GTA: Who is Rachitroo aka Technical Guys?

Ever since I entered the gaming industry, people have had various questions about who I am. Some people couldn't stop talking about my life inside and outside the game.

Most of you know me for my reaction and gameplay videos that I post on Youtube. In this article, I will disclose things that many of you have always wanted to know about me.

Q.Who is Rachitroo?

A. I am a 17-year-old Indian YouTuber and gamer. I'm famous for my gameplay and reaction commentary videos.

Q. How did Rachitroo gain interest in gaming?

A. I have been really fond of games since I was 6-years-old. I used to play snake and some other games on my father's keypad mobile. When I entered the 5th standard, I played the first 3D game of my life, GTA Vice City.

Q. What does Rachitroo do apart from gaming?

A. I am a school-going student. In my free time, I surf YouTube and do stuff such as Blogging, game development, etc.

Q. What social media handles does Rachitroo have?

A. I use Instagram (@rachityadav.tg), Twitter (@rachitroo), Facebook (@heyrachit), and Youtube (Rachitroo).

Q. What is the real name of Rachitroo?

A. Rachit Yadav.

Q. Where is Rachitroo from?

A. I am from a small city called Mainpuri, in Uttar Pradesh.

Q. Has Rachitroo given any competitive exams?

A. When I was in the 6th standard, I prepared for Sainik School Entrance Exam. I qualified but never joined, as I didn't want to join the armed forces.

Q. What do Rachitroo's parents think about his activities in gaming?

A. My parents watch every video on my channel, and they are happy with what I am doing.

Q. Which city does Rachitroo currently stay in?

A. Mainpuri, U.P

Q. Who are Rachitroo's favorite influencers?

A. Fernanfloo (Spanish gaming creator) is my inspiration. I definitely want to collaborate with him in the future. I love his video content.

Q. What are Rachitroo's favorite moments in GTA 5 and Minecraft?

A. In GTA 5, my favorite scene is when Trevor is introduced to the game for the first time. His character is pretty unique and definitely my favorite. In Minecraft, my favorite moment was when I found Diamond P for the first time.

.Q Where can I buy Rachitroo merchandise?

A. There is no official Rachitroo merchandise right now. I am planning to launch some in the future.

Q. Where does Rachitroo see himself in five years?

A. I am just 17 right now, and I am learning new things. In the next five years, I see myself on the list of India's most-watched creators.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most, and what is your answer?

A. Most of the fans ask me - What is my favorite game?

My favorite game, as of now, is THE LAST OF US.