Will GTA 5's Story Mode be any different in the PS5 edition?

When the Rockstar Games logo splashed across the screens during the PS5 Reveal Event back in June, the gaming community could not contain their excitement.

It was only moments later when they were greeted to the familiar vistas of Los Santos and GTA 5 as well as the recognizable voice of Ned Luke that the gaming community let out a collective sigh.

That is not to say that GTA 5 isn't a dearly beloved title in the community as it is one of the best entries in the franchise.

Yet, it was something about the reveal that ticked off the player base in a big way, so much so that the video might be the most disliked video in Rockstar Games' YouTube channel.

The majority of the negativity is because the reveal had nothing to do with a new GTA game but it was rather about the re-release of an older title. However, is the advertised "expanded and enhanced edition" of the game of any value to fans of the Story Mode of GTA 5?

Will GTA 5's Story Mode be any different from the expanded and enhanced edition?

New expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV are coming to the new generation of consoles, including PS5, in the second half of 2021.



Details: https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/2x5gqB8bJE — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

GTA Online will see massive additions in the way of new missions or perhaps even new vehicles. However, will the Story Mode receive any love from Rockstar?

For years, fans have been clamouring for a single-player expansion DLC but Rockstar have maintained silence on that front. The iron is hot for the company to strike and win back many of the fans who were turned off by the prospect of a re-release of GTA 5.

Historically, an "enhanced" or "special" edition of a GTA game has constituted to a few minor changes to the basic game's map or changes to the difficulty levels of certain missions.

Advertisement

This means that there isn't much in the way of major changes in the game. Yet, a high-profile release such as GTA on one of the most anticipated consoles of all time should provide for more than just a few minor tweaks.

Fans can only hope that Rockstar manage to buck the trend and actually introduce DLC or expansions such as the excellent episodes from Liberty City expansion for GTA 4.