Wuthering Waves Deep Sea Survey guide

Deep Sea Survey is a new Scales of Past event in Wuthering Waves 2.5. Like its previous iterations, you must visit some locations and take pictures according to the event requirements. This time, you must explore the Fabricatorium of the Deep in Rinascita along with Luther and capture six photographs. Completing all the tasks will give you 180 Astrites and some level-up materials.

Here's a complete guide on how to complete Deep Sea Survey in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Deep Sea Survey photo collection guide

Deep Sea Survey I - Take a photo of the Fabricatorium of the Deep

Take a photo of the Fabricatorium of the Deep (Image via Kuro Games)

Start the event by talking to Luther in Ragunna City and teleport to Fallen Grave in the Fabricatorium of the Deep. Once you're at the event location, interact with the NPC again before standing on the nearby glowing spot and equipping the camera.

Finally, adjust the camera position and look up to take a panoramic photo of the Fabricatorium of the Deep to get the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Resonance Potion x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

Deep Sea Survey II - Take a photo of the Anima Cradle

Take a photo of the Anima Cradle (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the northeastern Resonance Beacon in Anima Cradle and talk to Luther. Once that is done, defeat the nearby enemies and head to the photo-taking spot to take a photo of the Anima Cradle. You will get the following rewards upon completion:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Energy Core x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

Deep Sea Survey III - Take a photo of the Energy Hub

Take a photo of the Energy Hub (Image via Kuro Games)

After taking the second photo, talk to Luther again and head to the Energy Hub. Follow the navigation and equip the camera to take a photo of the Energy Hub. This will give you the following rewards:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Sealed Tube x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

Deep Sea Survey IV - Take a photo of the Lost Beyond

Use Sensors to locate the files (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the southwestern Resonance Beacon in the Energy Hub and talk to Luther. Next, equip the Senson and examine the nearby files. This will give you a photo of the Lost Beyond along with the following rewards:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Resonance Potion x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

Also read: Wuthering Waves Afterlife locations and farming guide

Deep Sea Survey V - Take a photo of the Sanctuary of Faith

Take a photo of the Sanctuary of Faith (Image via Kuro Games)

Talk to Luther and head to the Sanctuary of Faith. Next, equip the camera and take a panoramic photo of the Sanctuary to get the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Energy Core x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

Deep Sea Survey VI - Take a photo of the Lumen Tower

Take a photo of the Lumen Tower (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, head to the Lumen Tower with Luther and talk to him. Next, defeat the enemies and take a photo of the Lumen Tower. You will get these rewards for completing the final task:

Astrite x 30

Advanced Sealed Tube x 4

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the Deep Sea Survey photo collection event guide.

