Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher: Possible fixes and workarounds

The Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher is an annoying error that prevents the main launcher from booting up. The latest gacha title from Kuro Games had a successful but buggy start, which the developers have gradually addressed since launch. However, this glitch can be linked to Epic Games directly and Wuthering Waves seems to be in the clear.

In this article, we will provide some fixes and workarounds that might help you get past the Wuthering Waves not launching in Epic Games launcher issue and let you get back to your adventures in Solaris-3.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are not official and may not work for everyone.

How to fix the Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher issue

The Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher is exclusive only to players who had downloaded the title from the Epic Games Store. Here are some potential ways you can fix the issue:

1) Restart your PC

If Wuthering Waves isn't launching from the Epic Games launcher, consider restarting your PC first. This can sometimes fix any internal bugs or glitches that might interfere with Epic Games' launcher settings.

2) Access the game's files and open Wuthering Waves launcher manually

This workaround allows you to bypass the Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher issue. It is almost always guaranteed to work, but there are some steps you need to follow to achieve this.

Step 1: If the game shows "running" in your Epic Games library, the first step is to close it. Access the task manager and end all tasks with Kuro Games in its name.

Click on the folder icon (Image via tech How on YouTube)

Step 2: Next, select Wuthering Waves from your Epic Games library and select Manage. From the window that opens up, click on the folder icon that you can see beside the uninstall option. This will take you to the game's directory.

Select the "launcher" option (Image via tech How on YouTube)

Step 3: From this folder, scroll down till you see an application named launcher (refer to the image above). Double-clicking on this should immediately open the Wuthering Waves launcher.

3) Change launch options

To change the launch options that can potentially fix the Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher issue, change the launch options of the application. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Follow the procedure mentioned in the previous point and locate the launcher application, but do not open it. Instead, right-click on it to access Properties.

Select the Disable fullscreen optimizations (Image via tech How on YouTube)

Step 2: Go to the Compatibility tab, and select the Disable fullscreen optimizations option, as shown in the image. Click on Ok to confirm and save these settings.

Step 3: Finally, send this launcher application to your desktop, and remove the earlier shortcut that was created by Epic Games. This will allow you to launch the game directly from the launcher, thereby completely bypassing the Wuthering Waves not launching on Epic Games launcher issue.

