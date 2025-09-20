Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 4 guide

The day 4 stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is available, bringing a new set of puzzles for you to solve and earn rewards from. Similar to the previous challenges in the event, you can obtain 50x Astrites in Wuthering Waves and other in-game items as rewards.
Let's take a look at the fourth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.
How to complete Stage 4 - Oven Restaurant in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves
The fourth stage for the fourth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves will take you to the Trattoria Margherita Restaurant in Ragunna City, where you will be tasked with finding anomalies and solving them. Here are the solutions for all of the puzzles.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Anomaly 1
The first anomaly's hint is called I love me a bubble bath, and it can be found right in front of you. The Tubpup echo, which looks like a bathtub, is the one you should be looking for. You can either resolve the anomaly or distort it, making it go faster around the area.
Anomaly 2
The second anomaly is just past the tubpup, and its hint is Why the long squirrel?..... Or why the oven a chimney? and it is the oven echo that you see in Trattoria Margherita. Click its photo, and you can either distort it or fix the anomaly. Distorting it will lead it to become much smaller, and instead of baking pizzas, it will be used to make cookies.
Also Read: Wuthering Waves best Iuno build
Anomaly 3
Past the second anomaly, you will find a table where three supervisors will be scolding one of the employees. The hint for this is Please, make it stop! This is the third and the final one. If you are having trouble finding this, just look at the table near the waterfront.
Click the photo using your camera, and then fix the anomaly or distort it to your liking. One of the scenarios can be used to reverse the position of the supervisors and the employee.
Completing all three anomalies will reward you with 50x Astrites, Resonance Potion, and other rewards. You can check out the solution for the previous stages by clicking on the links below.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.