Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 5 guide

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:29 GMT
Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event
Solution for the fifth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris event (Image via Kuro Games)

The fifth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is available, and you can solve the puzzle to receive in-game rewards. The new event, which kicked off with the second phase of the WuWa 2.6 update, tasks players with finding anomalies across various scenes, which they can either fix or distort further.

Let's take a look at the solution for the fifth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 5 - Carnivale Fountain in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves

The fifth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves will take you to Ragunna City, where you will need to find and fix three anomalies, similar to the previous stages of the event. Let's take a look at how to solve all of them.

Anomaly 1

Anomaly 1 (Image via Kuro Games)
Anomaly 1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The first anomaly's hint is that It brings words of the Sentinel, and as you can expect, it is referencing the crashed Wingray echo, which is glitching out. Go to it, click its photo, and then talk to Bertolt to resolve the anomaly or distort it even further.

Second Anomaly

Second Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)
Second Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

Your Back will hurt sitting like that is the hint for the second anomaly of the fifth stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves. Go past the fountain, and you will find a few people sitting with their chairs reversed. This is the anomaly, and similar to the first one, you can choose to either resolve it, fixing their pose, or distort it even further by changing the gravity in the scene.

Anomaly 3

Third Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)
Third Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

The third anomaly's hint is Ghost Band! and as you can expect, it is the set of instruments that are playing in front of you. You can click its photo and talk with Bertolt to fix it or distort it. Selecting the latter will turn the scene into a full fledged show with Echoes playing the instruments in the background.

Completing the fifth stage for the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event gives you 60x Astrites in Wuthering Waves among other things. Check out the following below for the solution of the previous stages of the event:

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
