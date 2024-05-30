Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations and farming routes

You will need to know the Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell locations to collect these flowers and ascend certain Resonators, such as Yangyang, Sanhua, and Aalto. While the first two are free characters, the latter can be obtained from the gacha banners. You will require 60 Wintry Bells for them and can find them in the open world. Furthermore, you can also purchase some from an in-game shop in exchange for Shell Credits.

This article will provide you with all the Wintry Bell locations in Wuthering Waves, alongside some efficient farming routes. Additionally, it will also mark the in-game shop from where you can purchase this ascension material.

Wuthering Waves Wintry bell locations with farming routes

Wintry Bell is an ascension material in Wuthering Waves that spawns around the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirits, as shown on the interactive map above. While you will require 60 of them to ascend either Yangyang, Sanhua, or Aalto, you can only find 26 in the open world. And so, you must wait for them to respawn after 48 hours.

Here are some efficient farming routes you can follow to gather Wintry Bell quickly:

All Wintry Bell farming routes (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Considering that Wintry Bells spawn around the Tolling Stream where Bell-Borne Geochelone resides, it is recommended that you begin farming by teleporting to the Huanglong-Gorges of Spirits Resonance Beacon.

From here, you can glide to the stream's banks to follow all three routes in the western, southwestern, and southeastern directions, as shown on the map above, to collect a total of 26 Wintry Bells. It is important to note that some locations have a single flower, whereas others may have two or three at the spot.

How to purchase 15 Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves

Shifang Pharmacy location in Jinzhou City (Image via Kuro Games)

In addition to gathering Wintry Bell in the open world, you can purchase some from Koko at the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou City. Her shop offers 15 Wintry Bells for 3000 Shell Credits each. Hence, you will need 45,000 Shell Credits to purchase all of them.

Wintry Bell cost at Shifang Pharmacy shop (Image via Kuro Games)

Furthermore, the stock of Shifang Pharmacy rests each Monday, so players can purchase 15 more after waiting a few days for it.

